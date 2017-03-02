Down the hill from leafy Blackheath there is now no trace of the Ferrier council estate.

Its asbestos-ridden concrete tower blocks and houses have been bulldozed to make way for Kidbrooke Village, a reincarnation described by developer Berkeley Homes as a "new garden suburb".

There are shops, a school, a health centre, leisure facilities, a hotel and a new transport interchange at Kidbrooke station, with a 15-minute commute to London Bridge. This Greenwich setting is surprisingly green, bordered by Sutcliffe Park with its lake and wetlands, while new landscaped areas across the 276-acre estate form a string of "outdoor rooms".





Handsome apartment blocks and terraces of townhouses overlook this green expanse, and now that the new architecture can be seen, home buyers are looking at this once-blighted area with fresh eyes.

Properties are a step up for the area, with space-efficient interiors that would not be out of place in trendy parts of Islington or Bermondsey.

A fresh phase of innovative "Urban Houses" has been unveiled. These three- and four-bedroom homes have huge, neat roof terraces instead of back gardens and are energy-efficient as well as space-efficient, cutting fuel bills by a quarter and water usage by 30 per cent. Prices from £865,000.

Sleek new apartments alongside paths with newly planted silver birch trees have also been launched. Prices from £450,000. Call 020 8150 5151.