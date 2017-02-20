This “country” mansion is only 35 minutes from the West End.

Grade II-listed Rush Grove House, a Georgian beauty in three acres of landscaped grounds with a private fishing lake, awaits in south-east London, just off Artillery Place in Woolwich, which will be only 22 minutes from Bond Street once Crossrail is launched.

The majestic house was bought by the Admiralty for the head of the Royal Marine barracks before it became a family home, now beautifully restored throughout.

Grade II-listed: the Georgian mansion features a grand staircase, set below an imposing chandelier

There are six reception rooms with wood floors and high corniced ceilings, and nine bedrooms reached by a grand staircase under a huge chandelier.

This handsome property is for sale for £6.75 million. Through Dexters (020 7590 9590).