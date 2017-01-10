Multi-millionaire arts lovers have been given the rare opportunity to own a £2.5 million box at the Royal Albert Hall, from which they can enjoy hundreds of performances near the Royal Box.

The 12-seat Grand Tier box at the iconic London concert hall is the first to go on sale in almost a decade. It is expected to prove popular with a British investor looking for a sound alternative investment, as boxes of this nature increase in value over time.

The Queen’s Box is found on the same level just seats away, and the owners will have prime viewing of nearly 400 events this year alone, such as the Baftas, the BBC Proms, Titanic Live and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra’s The Music of Bond.

The Grade I listed Royal Albert is the UK’s busiest and most beloved venue with a capacity of up to 5,272 seats, including 1276 owned by private individuals and corporate entities. Its long history with the royal family stretches back to its opening in 1871 by Queen Victoria, who named it after her late husband and acquired 20 boxes on the Grand Tier.

In purchasing the box, the owner will automatically receive a membership to the Corporation of the Halls of Arts and Science, making them responsible for electing the Hall’s president and council and upholding historic traditions.

Nicholas Shaw, sales manager of Harrods Estates Kensington who are marketing the box, said. “This Grand Tier box at the Royal Albert Hall is a real generational purchase. It is ideal for entertaining, with its 12 seats, and provides enviable views over the main stage and auditorium. We have witnessed these boxes sell previously to the true lovers of the arts and this time should be no different.”

Offers in excess of £2.5 million will be considered, with approximately 849 years remaining on the lease. Through Harrods Estates.