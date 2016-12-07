  1. Luxury
Grand Designs - House of the Year, episode three:a pyramid roof garden, a vertigo-inducing mews house and the ultimate 'shed' are up for the top Riba prize

Spoiler alert: in the third episode of a special series of Grand Designs tonight, Kevin McCloud visits five houses built on the smallest of sites, all of which are on the longlist for the Royal Institute of British Architect's House of the Year award.

  • 1/28 Garden House

    Built on a tiny plot in east London, the crowning glory of this 1,1000sq ft home is the roof garden - initially commissioned by costume artists Paddy and Keir to placate the neighbours...

  • 2/28 Garden House

    Architect Nick Hayhurst designed bespoke stainless steel troughs filled with 800 varieties of plants - and the neighbours get the best view of it.

    Inside, the one-bedroom house is also home to a light-filled workspace. Ingenious oak cabinetry hides plenty of storage space and a steel staircase appears to float before transforming itself into a shelf space at the top of the steps.

  • 3/28 Modern Mews

    Central glass floors from top to bottom maximise light all the way down to the basement in this Modern Mews - meaning that Dan and Ruth's visitors are advised not to wear short skirts.

  • 4/28 Modern Mews

    The decor was inspired by the couple's honeymoon in Japan and includes sliding wooden framed doors with translucent paper panels and plenty of hidden storage, designed by architect Phil Coffey.

  • 5/28 North Vat

    When Pauline and David decided to build in Dungeness, they were told by planners that it couldn't take up more space than the original wooden house and should resemble the style of the fishermen's huts that dot the coastline.

  • 6/28 North Vat

    The simple concept led architect Sinisa Rodic to create a 1,200 sq ft house made up of one big shed linked by a glass corridor to two baby sheds each housing a guest bedroom.

    Cleverly placed windows offer the best views of the sea and mean that light streams all day, all year-round.

  • 7/28 Contemporary Lean-to

    A dingy basement in a beautiful Victorian house was transformed by an extension of just 700 sq ft. Architect Ruth Donnelly created the addition for a family who wanted to watch and hear their children play downstairs or in the garden, while entertaining upstairs.

  • 8/28 Contemporary Lean-to

    Made from fibre cement board and glazed from top to bottom, the dark, flat finish of the fibre cement board respects the home's Victorian character while giving a new lease of life to the basement.

  • 9/28 The Narrow House

    When art collector Rose and her husband Brian downsized, they moved to site of their old garage next door.

    Architects Amir Sanei and Abigail Hopkins rose to the challenge, creating 1,700sq ft of space in a spot designed to park a car.

  • 10/28 The Narrow House

    Taking inspiration from architect Sir John Soane who stored his vast art collection behind a series of folding walls, they used steel mesh doors throughout the house that hide in walls, sit behind doors and even cover the windows when the couple want to look at art instead of the sea.

  • 11/28 EPISODE 2: Covert House

    Half hidden in the ground, half concealed by mirrored edges on its walls, the Covert House is a surprise addition to a conservation area in Clapham.

  • 12/28 Covert House

    Architects David Hills and Deborah Saunt paid tribute to the Georgian influence of their project with a Georgian-style staircase.

  • 13/28 Murphy House

    A myriad of gizmos and gadgets help the Murphy House make the most of its 20ft by 36ft plot in the historic heart of Edinburgh, while still providing 1,800sq ft of living space.

  • 14/28 Murphy House

    Architect Richard Murphy fitted every major window with automatic shutters, to bring in the sunlight in summer and create a warm and cosy home in the long Scottish winters.

  • 15/28 House of Trace

    The Japanese owners employed fellow Japanese architect Taro Tsuruta to turn the two-up, two-down house into one fit for a family of four in Forest Hill, on a budget of £247,000. Tsuruta decided not to just stick a modern extension on the back of the house, but to incorporate the Victorian home into the fabric of his design.

  • 16/28 House of Trace

    The 1,200sq ft extension is notable not for its airy downstairs kitchen-diner and bathroom and bright upstairs master bedroom, but for the way it keeps a note of the building's history throughout. Kevin says: "We are creatures motivated by memory, nostalgia and the imagination - things which great buildings like this provide in spades."

  • 17/28 Private House

    When owners Sue & David returned to Britain from Abu Dhabi, they no longer wanted to live in their centuries-old mill house and decided to build a 4,100sq ft, four-bedroom home in the heart of a medieval market town in Cumbria.

  • 18/28 Private House

    This house is all about the views. Sue and David's splendid views across a valley are provided by vast picture windows, while lights flood inside the house from a glazed atrium. Riba judge Zac Monro concludes that the house shows "an immense amount of consideration for the landscape and local people".

  • 19/28 House 19

    This Buckinghamshire house may look fairly normal on the outside but on the inside has impeccable green credentials, including ingenious window vents, preheating ground air ducts and automatic ventilation.

  • 20/28 House 19

    The 2,600sq ft property is all about catching the light, with its solar-panel covered roof facing south, a sun trap courtyard and a double-height light well.

  • 21/28 EPISODE 1: House of the Year

    Grand Designs presenter Kevin McCloud admits that while the houses in the contest are very expensive, they are relevant to those of us who live in the real world because: "We need exemplars in this world, what we see in these houses influences the design of your home."

  • 22/28 Ansty Plum

    Ansty Plum, built in 1962 by David Levitt, was sensitively and beautifully restored by architect Sandra Coppin. She says: "It's like your favourite woolly jumper that's been moth-eaten, you have to start to unravel bits of it before you can start knitting it back together."

  • 23/28 Le Petit Fort

    Le Petit Fort in Jersey was designed not only to withstand the harshest weathers, but to reflect the often brutal military architecture of a coastline lined with Napoleonic-era Martello towers and Second World War German gun emplacements.

  • 24/28 Outhouse

    Outhouse, built into a hill in the ancient Forest of Dean, is based on an architectural conceit in which the footprint of the former farm buildings and road was reversed - courtyards now stand where the old buildings were and the site of the farm track is a 150ft corridor in the house.

  • 25/28 Zinc-House

    Appearances are deceptive at Zinc-House, in Angus, Scotland, which was designed by Graeme Hutton to resemble the farm buildings in the surrounding countryside, while inside providing "sleek and luxurious" accommodation.

  • 26/28 The Owers House

    A California-inspired modern-day villa, the highlight of The Owers House is a stunning 38ft cantilever offering views for seven miles across the Fal estuary in Cornwall. Owner Helen Owers says: "It was all about getting the maximum view."

  • 27/28 House of the Year

    Architect Zac Monro is on this year's Riba judging panel and was very impressed on his visit to The Owers House with the sense that the cantilever gave of a room floating in space with an amazing view.

  • 28/28 House of the Year

    Fellow architect Damion Borrows, who is also on the panel, was wowed on his tour of Ansty Plum by the quality of the lavish joinery and panelling that Sandra Coppin commissioned and which has helped turn the house into a modernist jewel fit for the 21st century.

Small is beautiful is theme of tonight's Grand Designs: House of the Year programme, featuring five more houses on the Riba long list for the House of Year award.

Grand Designs presenter Kevin McCloud says these houses aren't big, but are clever in the way they convey a sense of space on the most restricted of sites. And the architects who designed them are "conjurors of space" and "almost defy the laws of physics."

1. GREAT PYRAMID OF EAST LONDON 

Garden House, Hackney

A cramped artists' studio was demolished on a tiny plot in east London to make way for one of the most exquisite entries in this year's Riba competition.

The 1,100sq ft space features a bedroom, bathroom, living area and kitchen downstairs and a light-filled workspace upstairs, but the crowning glory is its roof garden.

Costume artists Paddy and Keir gained a third more space from the studio-cum-flat, and architect Nick Hayhurst admits the roof garden design was initially designed to placate the neighbours.

The bespoke stainless steel troughs have been filled by Keir with 800 varieties of plants, and the neighbours get the best view of it.

Inside, the house was finished simply but luxuriously, with stone floors, ingenious oak cabinetry hiding plenty of storage space and a steel staircase that appears to float before transforming itself into a shelf space at the top of the steps. 

Kevin concludes that the house is like "a sewing box, a glorious, traditional little wooden box crowned with this fabulous collection of jewels from the natural world, a fantastic pin cushion".

2. DIZZYING GLASS FLOORS

Modern Mews, W1, London

Visitors to Dan and Ruth's mews house in central London are advised not to wear short skirts because the house has central glass floors from top to bottom.

The couple planned to start a family but wanted to stay put, so employed architect Phil Coffey to install a central, sculptural staircase that brought heaps of light even into the basement living room.

  • Read more

Revealed: the two first homes to make the House of the Year shortlist

A huge skylight was part of the original plan, but the couple decided that instead of translucent glass, they wanted it to be totally transparent.

Dan says: "We were so enamoured of the idea that you can see and speak and wave through the glass. However, we're not going to be having a Marilyn Monroe-themed party any time soon."

The decor was inspired by the couple's honeymoon in Japan and includes sliding wooden framed doors with translucent paper panels and plenty of hidden storage.

Kevin says of the house that Riba judges admired the way it "reinvents space" and is "a clear single idea executed with precision and romance".

3. THE ULTIMATE SHED

North Vat, Dungeness, Kent

North Vat is named after the huge cast-iron cauldron that sits in the front garden of this house and which was used by fishermen to boil their nets in tannin to preserve them.

When Pauline and David decided to leave London for Dungeness and wanted to build their dream home, they were told by planners that it couldn't take up more space than the original wooden house and should resemble the style of the fishermen's huts that dot the coastline.

Pauline says: "We asked ourselves, 'What do we need? We need a room with a shelf above for the bed.' "

The simple concept led architect Sinisa Rodic to create a 1,200 sq ft house made up of one big shed linked by a glass corridor to two baby sheds each housing a guest bedroom.

Being on the beach, the couple wanted the best view of the sea and plenty of cleverly placed windows to bring in the light all day.

David says of the way the sun streams in from dawn to dusk all year round: "It's like one big clock of the seasons."

The Riba judges praised the house's elegant mix of high architecture and beach living.

4. STEALTHY EXTENSION

Contemporary Lean-to, Harrogate, Yorkshire

A dingy basement in a beautiful Victorian house was transformed by an ingenious extension of just 700 sq ft.

Architect Ruth Donnelly created the addition for a family who wanted to watch and hear their children play downstairs or in the garden, while entertaining upstairs.

The so-called lean-to extension looks unlike any other lean-to because it was made from fibre cement board and glazed from top to bottom.

Kevin says the material is not only sleek, but cost-effective and visiting Riba judge Damion Burrows praises the extension's "stealth-like shape".

Kevin concludes that the dark, flat finish of the fibre cement board respects the home's Victorian character while giving a new lease of life to the basement.

5. LIVE-IN ART GALLERY 

The Narrow House, Hove, East Sussex

The home of art collector Rose and her husband Brian was full to the brim with the paintings she had amassed since 1963.

But that house was four times the size of the plot they moved on to - the site of their old garage next door.

Rose says that when she was looking for someone to meet the challenge,"it had to be someone who could make a wonderful in a tiny space. If you have as much space as you want, you don't build a good house."

Architects Amir Sanei and Abigail Hopkins rose to the challenge fantastically well, creating 1,700sq ft of space in a spot designed to park a car.

Taking inspiration from architect Sir John Soane who stored his vast art collection behind a series of folding walls, they used steel mesh doors throughout the house that hide in walls, sit behind doors and even cover the windows when all the couple want to do is look at art instead of the sea.

Kevin says: "It wonderfully demonstrates just how much house you can get out of a very restricted site, it is both a home and a storage box full of wit and surprise."

Grand Designs: House of the Year is on Channel 4 on Thursdays at 9pm

Of the five houses detailed here, two will be placed on the Riba House of the Year shortlist and their names will be announced at the end of the show


