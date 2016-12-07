  1. Luxury
Grand Designs - Riba House of the Year, episode four:a London 'tin house' and a 'Portakabin' home that was objected to by 30 neighbours are up for top prize - and the winner is announced

Spoiler alert: in the fourth and final episode of a special series of Grand Designs tonight, Kevin McCloud visits four houses built on most awkward sites, all of which are in the running for the House of the Year award...

  • 1/36 Cheeran House

    This modernist flint and cedar-clad house is set in a walled meadow garde in Berkshire. The judges loved the way house straddles two worlds - Asian courtyard and classic English walled garden.

    James Morris

  • 2/36 Cheeran House

    It's a minimal masterpiece thanks to so much hidden storage: a wall hides a folding writing desk, the staircase conceals storage for the family's suitcases and there are even cupboards with step-shaped doors on the way up.

    James Morris

  • 3/36 Private House

    Pete and Sally faced opposition from 30 neighbours over plans for their new home - and even Pete's parents who had allowed them to build on what had been an allotment garden area.

    Charlie Coleman

  • 4/36 Private House

    Sally says: "We thought we'd have to build a traditional house but the planners said that it had to be contemporary, it had to have architectural merit."

    Despite the objections, the house was eventually built and the Riba judges praised architect David Lambert for creating a beautiful home on such a tightly constrained site, a limited budget and with the proximity of so many neighbours.

    Charlie Coleman

  • 5/36 Tin House

    Architect Henning Stummel and his wife Alice have turned a contaminated breakers' yard in west London into a horseshoe-shaped collection of steel red oxide-coated rooms that form their family home.

    Luke Caulfield

  • 6/36 Tin House

    They spent £50,000 of their £700,000 budget decontaminating the earth and in its place build an amazing timber-framed home clad in Swedish steel that came in rolls and was cut to length with shears.

    Kevin calls it "a magic, personal wonderland".

    Luke Caulfield

  • 7/36 Edge Hill

    A planning committee's insistence on a pitched roof in a suburb of Newcastle turned this house into the gem it is today...

    Sutherland Hussey Harris Architects

  • 8/36 Edge Hill

    Architect Colin Harris not only realised he could gain more space under such a roof, but it allowed him to create a double-height hallway that brings light flooding through the entire house.

    Sutherland Hussey Harris Architects

  • 9/36 EPISODE THREE: Garden House

    Built on a tiny plot in east London, the crowning glory of this 1,1000sq ft home is the roof garden - initially commissioned by costume artists Paddy and Keir to placate the neighbours...

    Kilian O'Sullivan/VIEW

  • 10/36 Garden House

    Architect Nick Hayhurst designed bespoke stainless steel troughs filled with 800 varieties of plants - and the neighbours get the best view of it.

    Inside, the one-bedroom house is also home to a light-filled workspace. Ingenious oak cabinetry hides plenty of storage space and a steel staircase appears to float before transforming itself into a shelf space at the top of the steps.

    Kilian O'Sullivan/VIEW

  • 11/36 Modern Mews

    Central glass floors from top to bottom maximise light all the way down to the basement in this Modern Mews - meaning that Dan and Ruth's visitors are advised not to wear short skirts.

    Timothy Soar

  • 12/36 Modern Mews

    The decor was inspired by the couple's honeymoon in Japan and includes sliding wooden framed doors with translucent paper panels and plenty of hidden storage, designed by architect Phil Coffey.

    Timothy Soar

  • 13/36 North Vat

    When Pauline and David decided to build in Dungeness, they were told by planners that it couldn't take up more space than the original wooden house and should resemble the style of the fishermen's huts that dot the coastline.

    Helene Binet

  • 14/36 North Vat

    The simple concept led architect Sinisa Rodic to create a 1,200 sq ft house made up of one big shed linked by a glass corridor to two baby sheds each housing a guest bedroom.

    Cleverly placed windows offer the best views of the sea and mean that light streams all day, all year-round.

    Helene Binet

  • 15/36 Contemporary Lean-to

    A dingy basement in a beautiful Victorian house was transformed by an extension of just 700 sq ft. Architect Ruth Donnelly created the addition for a family who wanted to watch and hear their children play downstairs or in the garden, while entertaining upstairs.

    Ruth Donnelly

  • 16/36 Contemporary Lean-to

    Made from fibre cement board and glazed from top to bottom, the dark, flat finish of the fibre cement board respects the home's Victorian character while giving a new lease of life to the basement.

    Ruth Donnelly

  • 17/36 The Narrow House

    When art collector Rose and her husband Brian downsized, they moved to site of their old garage next door.

    Architects Amir Sanei and Abigail Hopkins rose to the challenge, creating 1,700sq ft of space in a spot designed to park a car.

    Peter Landers

  • 18/36 The Narrow House

    Taking inspiration from architect Sir John Soane who stored his vast art collection behind a series of folding walls, they used steel mesh doors throughout the house that hide in walls, sit behind doors and even cover the windows when the couple want to look at art instead of the sea.

  • 19/36 EPISODE 2: Covert House

    Half hidden in the ground, half concealed by mirrored edges on its walls, the Covert House is a surprise addition to a conservation area in Clapham.

    Christoffer Rudquist

  • 20/36 Covert House

    Architects David Hills and Deborah Saunt paid tribute to the Georgian influence of their project with a Georgian-style staircase.

    Christoffer Rudquist

  • 21/36 Murphy House

    A myriad of gizmos and gadgets help the Murphy House make the most of its 20ft by 36ft plot in the historic heart of Edinburgh, while still providing 1,800sq ft of living space.

    Keith Hunter

  • 22/36 Murphy House

    Architect Richard Murphy fitted every major window with automatic shutters, to bring in the sunlight in summer and create a warm and cosy home in the long Scottish winters.

    Keith Hunter

  • 23/36 House of Trace

    The Japanese owners employed fellow Japanese architect Taro Tsuruta to turn the two-up, two-down house into one fit for a family of four in Forest Hill, on a budget of £247,000. Tsuruta decided not to just stick a modern extension on the back of the house, but to incorporate the Victorian home into the fabric of his design.

    Tim Croker

  • 24/36 House of Trace

    The 1,200sq ft extension is notable not for its airy downstairs kitchen-diner and bathroom and bright upstairs master bedroom, but for the way it keeps a note of the building's history throughout. Kevin says: "We are creatures motivated by memory, nostalgia and the imagination - things which great buildings like this provide in spades."

    Tim Croker

  • 25/36 Private House

    When owners Sue & David returned to Britain from Abu Dhabi, they no longer wanted to live in their centuries-old mill house and decided to build a 4,100sq ft, four-bedroom home in the heart of a medieval market town in Cumbria.

    Brian Ormerod

  • 26/36 Private House

    This house is all about the views. Sue and David's splendid views across a valley are provided by vast picture windows, while lights flood inside the house from a glazed atrium. Riba judge Zac Monro concludes that the house shows "an immense amount of consideration for the landscape and local people".

    Brian Ormerod

  • 27/36 House 19

    This Buckinghamshire house may look fairly normal on the outside but on the inside has impeccable green credentials, including ingenious window vents, preheating ground air ducts and automatic ventilation.

    Grant Smith

  • 28/36 House 19

    The 2,600sq ft property is all about catching the light, with its solar-panel covered roof facing south, a sun trap courtyard and a double-height light well.

    Grant Smith

  • 29/36 EPISODE 1: House of the Year

    Grand Designs presenter Kevin McCloud admits that while the houses in the contest are very expensive, they are relevant to those of us who live in the real world because: "We need exemplars in this world, what we see in these houses influences the design of your home."

  • 30/36 Ansty Plum

    Ansty Plum, built in 1962 by David Levitt, was sensitively and beautifully restored by architect Sandra Coppin. She says: "It's like your favourite woolly jumper that's been moth-eaten, you have to start to unravel bits of it before you can start knitting it back together."

    Katie Lock

  • 31/36 Le Petit Fort

    Le Petit Fort in Jersey was designed not only to withstand the harshest weathers, but to reflect the often brutal military architecture of a coastline lined with Napoleonic-era Martello towers and Second World War German gun emplacements.

    Edmund Sumner

  • 32/36 Outhouse

    Outhouse, built into a hill in the ancient Forest of Dean, is based on an architectural conceit in which the footprint of the former farm buildings and road was reversed - courtyards now stand where the old buildings were and the site of the farm track is a 150ft corridor in the house.

    Charles Hosea

  • 33/36 Zinc-House

    Appearances are deceptive at Zinc-House, in Angus, Scotland, which was designed by Graeme Hutton to resemble the farm buildings in the surrounding countryside, while inside providing "sleek and luxurious" accommodation.

    Mark O'Connor

  • 34/36 The Owers House

    A California-inspired modern-day villa, the highlight of The Owers House is a stunning 38ft cantilever offering views for seven miles across the Fal estuary in Cornwall. Owner Helen Owers says: "It was all about getting the maximum view."

    James Morris

  • 35/36 House of the Year

    Architect Zac Monro is on this year's Riba judging panel and was very impressed on his visit to The Owers House with the sense that the cantilever gave of a room floating in space with an amazing view.

  • 36/36 House of the Year

    Fellow architect Damion Borrows, who is also on the panel, was wowed on his tour of Ansty Plum by the quality of the lavish joinery and panelling that Sandra Coppin commissioned and which has helped turn the house into a modernist jewel fit for the 21st century.

In the fourth and final episode of Grand Designs: House of the Year, the focus is on homes that make the most of challenging building plots - and the winner of the prize is announced.

Grand Designs presenter Kevin McCloud says the remaining houses on the long list of Royal Institute of British Architects House of the Year contest "have risen out of the ground to make the very best of the site they stand on".

1. ASIAN ZEN MEETS ENGLISH COUNTRY GARDEN
The Cheeran House, Reading, Berkshire

hoty4thecheeranhouse-credjamesmorris.jpg
(James Morris)

The most beautiful setting of the homes on this week's long list selection belongs to this modernist flint and cedar-clad house set in a walled meadow garden.

Architect John Pardey created the house for hospital consultants Binith and Cian and their growing family.

He combined Binith's south Indian heritage and Cian's Malaysian-Chinese and created a formal courtyard surrounded by four walls that sits next to beautiful and wilder walled garden.

Binith says he most delighted with the house that serves as a family home and a minimal masterpiece because it has so much hidden storage.

A wall hides a folding writing desk, the staircase conceals storage for the family's suitcases and there are even cupboards with step-shaped doors on the way up.

The judges loved the way house virtuously straddles two worlds - Asian courtyard, classic English walled garden and despite the house's location, Kevin concludes: "One thing it is not is the Home Counties."

2. HARD-FOUGHT FAMILY HOME
Private House 1109, Cheadle Hulme, Cheshire

hoty4privatehouse2credcharliecoleman.jpg
(Charlie Coleman)

Pete and Sally faced not only opposition from 30 neighbours over plans for their new home, but also Pete's parents.

Faced with a tight budget, Michael and Jackie allowed the couple to build on what had been an allotment garden area, but Michael admits that even now it's not to his taste.

Sally says: "We thought we'd have to build a traditional house but the planners said that it had to be contemporary, it had to have architectural merit."

Although architect David Lambert incorporated greenery and timber into the design, Sally admits to Pete: "Your dad was horrified, said it looks like a factory." Somebody else likened it to three Portakabins stacked on top of each other.

Despite the objections, the house was eventually built and the Riba judges praised Lambert for creating a beautiful home on such a tightly constrained site, a limited budget and with the proximity of so many neighbours.

Kevin says that the house is a wonderful example of "crafted architecture that carefully infills suburbia and brings together the generations".

3. RED SHEDS
Tin House, west London

hoty4tinhouse2credlukecaulfield.jpg
(Luke Caulfield)

Architect Henning Stummel and his wife Alice turned a contaminated breakers' yard into a horseshoe-shaped collection of steel red oxide-coated rooms that form their family home.

They spent £50,000 of their £700,000 budget decontaminating the earth and in its place build an amazing timber-framed house clad in Swedish steel - that came in rolls and was cut to length with shears.

  • Read more

This bright orange Tin 'House' has landed in west London

The house is reached via a vast arch that looks like it should belong in a Victorian railway station and Kevin calls it "a magic, personal wonderland".

He adds: "The judges loved the sculptural quality of the project and playfulness of the design which transformed a piece of London wasteland into an architectural jewel."

4. A TRICK OF THE LIGHT
Edge Hill, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

hoty4edgehil2credsutherlandhusseyharrisarchitects.jpg
(Sutherland Hussey Harris Architects)

A planning committee's insistence on a pitched roof in a suburb of Newcastle turned this house into the gem it is today.

Architect Colin Harris not only realised he could gain more space under such a roof, but it allowed him to create a double-height hallway that brings light flooding through the entire house.

Read more

Kevin calls the hallway alone "a staggering piece of theatre, a light sculpture".

Owner Rob says of realising his dream home: "If you can you want to get a little bit of where you want to be all the time - which is on holiday."

Grand Designs: House of the Year is on Channel 4 on Thursdays at 9pm

Of the four houses detailed here, one was placed on the Riba House of the Year shortlist and the winner of the entire contest will be announced at the end of the show...


