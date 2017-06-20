How about a new life in 10 country acres just outside the Yorkshire Dales National Park, close to the market town of Settle?

Littlebank runs as a successful, rather grand B&B, with eight guest bedrooms, opulent reception rooms, a large games room, a beamed sun room and a beautiful kitchen that’s fully equipped for cooking up all those full English breakfasts.

There’s a detached barn with planning permission to create a holiday cottage, and three-acre gardens offering alfresco dining space and stunning views.

With stables and grazing land there’s space for an equestrian business or smallholding, too.

It’s on the market for £1.25 million, with Hunters (01756 535000).