Live out your stately home fantasies by moving to Park Gate, a beautifully proportioned Grade II-listed eight-bedroom Georgian country pile set in 27 acres just outside Lewes in East Sussex, a short drive from the opera at Glyndebourne.

The house contains a vaulted library, a large dining room with space for 12, and a bespoke kitchen/breakfast room with French windows that open to a York stone terrace and walled garden.

The house and estate, part of a former deer park, were bought by William Green in 1785, according to an inscribed brick in the boot room, though in fact Park Gate was built in 1807 in classic period country house style.

Outside has barn stabling, a tennis court, a pretty pond, woodland, pasture and sweeping lawns looking out towards the South Downs.

Listed for sale for £4 million. Through Savills (01444 704140).