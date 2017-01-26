Soaring into the sky at London Bridge, the Shard has also changed the world at ground level, where a traditionally low-rise district of historic buildings, warehouses, Elizabethan inns, ancient Guy's Hospital and Southwark Cathedral is now a business hub.

Part of the area's charm is its urban residential mix of riverside flats, Georgian terraces, charitable and church housing, factory lofts, live-work units for creatives, well cared-for public housing and private developments.

Snowsfields Yard is a new-build scheme of 28 flats, tucked away moments from the Shard and hip Bermondsey Street.

It's a well-designed infill in a popular area that has still to reach its full potential after years as a City spillover. Such is the diversity of the patch that immediate neighbours include a diminutive Roman Catholic church — Our Lady of La Salette and St Joseph — a handsome listed Guinness Trust housing estate, and a classic "London School Board" primary from the Victorian era.

Crest, the developer at Snowsfields Yard, has opened a show flat. Views over the rooftops and up to the Shard are available from a communal roof garden.

Prices start from £749,950 and go up to £1,599,995 for a two-bedroom penthouse with generous-size terrace . Call 020 3002 5453.