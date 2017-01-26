  1. Luxury
Glam new apartments in buzzing SE1:flats and penthouses with rooftop views of the Shard - moments from hip Bermondsey Street

These south London apartments offer rooftop views of the shard from the communal roof terrace.

From £749,950: this new scheme of 28 apartments is located just moments away from the cool bars and restaurants of Bermondsey Street

Soaring into the sky at London Bridge, the Shard has also changed the world at ground level, where a traditionally low-rise district of historic buildings, warehouses, Elizabethan inns, ancient Guy's Hospital and Southwark Cathedral is now a business hub.

Part of the area's charm is its urban residential mix of riverside flats, Georgian terraces, charitable and church housing, factory lofts, live-work units for creatives, well cared-for public housing and private developments.

Snowsfields Yard is a new-build scheme of 28 flats, tucked away moments from the Shard and hip Bermondsey Street.

It's a well-designed infill in a popular area that has still to reach its full potential after years as a City spillover. Such is the diversity of the patch that immediate neighbours include a diminutive Roman Catholic church — Our Lady of La Salette and St Joseph — a handsome listed Guinness Trust housing estate, and a classic "London School Board" primary from the Victorian era.

Crest, the developer at Snowsfields Yard, has opened a show flat. Views over the rooftops and up to the Shard are available from a communal roof garden.

Prices start from £749,950 and go up to £1,599,995 for a two-bedroom penthouse with generous-size terrace . Call 020 3002 5453. 


