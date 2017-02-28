  1. Luxury
Former horse stables in the heart of Mayfair for sale:central London mews-maisonette listed for £3.25 million

The once-lowly address in Mount Row is now a super-smart location, backing on to Mount Street’s boutiques and delis.

How much will a stable set you back? Well, if it’s this one, in the heart of Mayfair, you’ll see no change out of £3.25 million.

The super-smart 1,197sq ft two-bedroom mews-maisonette in Mount Row, for sale through Wetherell, used to be stables dating back to 1726, built to house the Bishop of Salisbury’s carriage, horses and groomsmen.

This once-lowly address in a spot now lusted after by fashionistas backs on to Mount Street’s boutiques and delis. With a private entrance and 450sq ft terrace, it’s a racing certainty to gallop away with someone’s heart.

