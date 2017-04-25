The boss of a London hedge fund has paid £13.5 million for a six-bedroom home in Craven Hill Gardens. The white stucco Bayswater townhouse was once an annexe to The Hempel Hotel.

Guests at the five-star boutique retreat included the Beckhams and actress Chloë Sevigny, and the Zen garden was used for the final wedding scene in the 1999 hit movie, Notting Hill.

The 8,353sq ft house was listed with Hyde Park Agencies who secured the sale.

It has a 118ft terrace and is the only home on the square with access to the private gardens there. A full restoration of the house is planned.