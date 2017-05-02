  1. Luxury
Extraordinary Eaton Square mews home for sale for £11.75m:four-bedroom house comes with the keys to London's exclusive Belgrave Square Garden

With a gym, media room, steam room and wine cellar among plush perks, this four-bedroom mews home has a suitably lavish price tag of £11.75 million... 

This Belgravia beauty is just off Eaton Square, among some of London’s most expensive streets of stucco-fronted homes and lush garden squares.

Henley House, with four bedrooms, is a Grade II-listed mews home over four floors with 4,000sq ft of luxurious living space.

Meticulous clean lines are achieved inside by frameless glass walls.

A gym, steam room, media room/library and a wine cellar are on the lower ground floor, with a study, an ultra-sleek bespoke kitchen/dining room and an en suite bedroom at ground level.

The triple-aspect first-floor reception room is like a vast art gallery, with doors to a sun terrace.

The master suite, with en suite dressing room and bathroom, is at the top of the house.

Off-street parking for two supercars and the use of Belgrave Square Garden complete the picture.

The mews home has been listed for £11.75 million. Through Hamptons (020 8012 2902).


