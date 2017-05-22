Whatever the outcome of next month's general election, a bolt hole in Westminster will always be a winning investment.

Politicians and senior civil servants who want a convenient "Division Bell" address are not the only home seekers attracted to new homes in the parliamentary quarter. Apartment schemes are replacing former ministry buildings, and estate agents say buyers are favouring the area above pricier central districts such as Chelsea and Belgravia.

The core patch lies between St James's Park and Millbank, a surprisingly mixed area, sprinkled with historic architecture and well-kept private, council and charitable housing. Bistros and speciality shops have started to arrive, joining the chain stores in Victoria Street.

A show apartment has opened at Westminster Quarter in Great Peter Street, SW1. This scheme of 91 apartments grouped around a landscaped courtyard incorporates a communal roof garden.

Some flats have a view of Big Ben, and there is underground parking, a gym and concierge. Prices start at £959,000. Call Daniel Cobb on 020 7222 1000.