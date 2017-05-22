A new street of 15 family eco-townhouses in Elephant Park, part of the jumbo regeneration of Elephant & Castle in Zone 1, reinstates a period terrace destroyed in the Blitz.

Bordering a conservation area, the three- and four-bedroom "Futurehomes", have classic-looking brick façades and bay windows but use low-energy Passivhaus building techniques, allowing for energy savings of up to 90 per cent compared with a typical home.

Triple glazed, they require little heating and have advanced air tightness to stop draughts.

There's a smart energy monitoring system, while a filtration system cuts dust, pollen and smoke, and sunscreen shutters keep the homes cool in summer.

Ranging up to 1,433sq ft, the houses are set over three levels and have small patio gardens and roof terraces.

There are also communal rooftop "grow" gardens, a new two-acre park and underground parking.

Prices from £1,495,000. Call developer Lendlease on 020 3675 9955.