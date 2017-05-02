This substantial country home offers prime B&B material in the picturesque setting of Upper Langley Green, a pretty hamlet with a village green close to the market town of Saffron Walden in Essex.

It comes with almost three acres of well-tended gardens that provide a fragrant abundance of flower and shrub borders, with two ponds, a heated pool, an alfresco dining space and a summerhouse with a log burner and kitchenette.

The house itself has six bedrooms and three bathrooms to play with, a bespoke kitchen/orangery complete with an Aga, three reception rooms and further guest space in a triple-aspect studio room, plus a triple garage prime for conversion.

The charming Essex package is on the market for £1.6 million with Cheffins (01799 795012).