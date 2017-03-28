When you’re making your escape, where better than an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty?

This substantial house and its two-bedroom holiday cottage are in just such a spot — Saltash in Cornwall.

This idyllic retreat comes with a stream-fed pond and a bluebell-flanked path leading down to the River Tiddy, where fishing rights mean you and your guests can catch salmon and enjoy observing the otters and kingfishers from a decked balcony and boat launch.

There’s a spacious kitchen/breakfast room, generous reception rooms, a games room and five bedrooms, all set in just under two acres of gardens with quay frontage and a further 19 acres of pasture land and woodland included.

Room with a view: The property looks out onto 19 acres of gardens and pasture land

The everyday facilities of Landrake village are about a mile away, while the nearby hamlet of Tideford has a first-rate pub with an extensive seafood menu, local ales and live music nights. Plymouth’s marina and transport links are about nine miles away.

This desirable getaway is on the market for £895,000. Call Country & Waterside on 01872 240999 for more details.