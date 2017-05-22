If architecture is frozen music, as German writer Goethe observed, The Coda Collection, a new batch of seven top-floor duplex penthouses at The Music Box development in Southwark, certainly strikes a chord.

The 55 flats in The Music Box sit above new premises for the London Centre of Contemporary Music.

Architects Spparc designed the 14-storey tower with a glazed brick base and a geometric form of slender vertical enamel fins reminiscent of piano keys.

The exterior has punched holes and projecting bricks signifying musical notation, while interior design trumpets glossy ivory walls and floors and black veneered doors.

The building provides panoramic views across the low-rise SE1 rooftops, and each of the duplexes, including a spectacular corner penthouse with a retractable glass ceiling, comes with a private roof terrace.

The Music Box homes, in Union Street, range from £875,000 to £2.9 million. Call 020 3857 3792.