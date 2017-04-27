A chance to buy into the family-friendly Stoke Newington community has arisen with the conversion of a handsome listed school building into a courtyard complex of nine houses.

West Hackney Parochial School, in the heart of Stoke Newington, dates back to 1837, the year Queen Victoria came to the throne. The school closed during the hard times that accompanied the district's 20th-century decline, first morphing into a snooker hall and ending up as a storage warehouse.

Now it is reborn as Grange Hall, individual houses within a walled perimeter, close to the vibrant High Street and Stoke Newington Church Street, with its quirky boutiques and cafés. Interiors of the houses retain some original features, such as arched windows and vaulted ceilings, and each home has a private garden and parking space. Prices from £865,000 — for a two-bedroom apartment over three floors — to £1.45 million.

The Grange, the largest house in the complex, has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and occupies the entire front of the original building. Call EastHaus on 020 3176 1270.

From £865,000: homes in the Grange Hall development have some original features, such as arched windows and vaulted ceilings

Stokey also does new build. Not far from Grange Hall, alongside the 54 acres of Clissold Park, is Clissold Quarter, with 158 apartments in three crisply designed blocks that are clad in warm brick and bronze.

There are one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, duplexes and penthouses, with prices from £470,000 to £925,000. Call 020 8003 4801.

Clissold Park is fabulous for summer, with its tennis pavilion, ornamental lakes, butterfly dome, paddling pool, market garden and listed villa turned into a café.