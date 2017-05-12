  1. Luxury
  2. Property

Boutique homes launch in former radio HQ:Marylebone set to become an even more coveted address with super-luxe new apartments and townhouses

Broadcast it. Fab boutique flats are coming to a former radio HQ in Marylebone.

Click to follow
H&P
smw1ext.jpg

The W1 London: a boutique launch of apartments and townhouses, part of Marylebone's transformation into an even more coveted address

Radio London's handsome former headquarters in Marylebone is being transformed into boutique housing. Called The W1 London, the project is the property debut of insurance tycoon Peter Wood, who made Direct Line's red telephone brand a household name.

Wood commissioned Dixon Jones, the architects responsible for the Royal Opera House revamp, to transform the Thirties building in Marylebone High Street into 19 smart apartments plus five townhouses tucked away in a quiet rear mews.

  • Read more

New high-rise towers join iconic BBC TV centre homes at White City

The broadcasting mecca, where Tony Blackburn and Chris Evans were among the famous DJs, was secured by Wood in the face of fierce competition. He says he is planning to buy more central London buildings and aims to sell to people who want to live in their homes, rather than to absentee overseas investors.

The launch comes as Marylebone is expanding at the edges and becoming an even more coveted address. Buyers are pushing west past Baker Street and east of Great Portland Street, blurring the border with Fitzrovia. Prices at The W1 London start from £4.1 million so expect super-deluxe interiors, underground parking and 24-hour concierge services. Call 020 3740 0350.

The Chilterns, another local luxury new build, has apartments from £3.5 million. Call Galliard on 020 8418 1070.

smw1int.jpg
From £4.1 million: The W1 London scheme has 19 apartments and five townhouses for sale

Follow us on Twitter @HomesProperty, Facebook and Instagram

Comments