Radio London's handsome former headquarters in Marylebone is being transformed into boutique housing. Called The W1 London, the project is the property debut of insurance tycoon Peter Wood, who made Direct Line's red telephone brand a household name.

Wood commissioned Dixon Jones, the architects responsible for the Royal Opera House revamp, to transform the Thirties building in Marylebone High Street into 19 smart apartments plus five townhouses tucked away in a quiet rear mews.

The broadcasting mecca, where Tony Blackburn and Chris Evans were among the famous DJs, was secured by Wood in the face of fierce competition. He says he is planning to buy more central London buildings and aims to sell to people who want to live in their homes, rather than to absentee overseas investors.

The launch comes as Marylebone is expanding at the edges and becoming an even more coveted address. Buyers are pushing west past Baker Street and east of Great Portland Street, blurring the border with Fitzrovia. Prices at The W1 London start from £4.1 million so expect super-deluxe interiors, underground parking and 24-hour concierge services. Call 020 3740 0350.

The Chilterns, another local luxury new build, has apartments from £3.5 million. Call Galliard on 020 8418 1070.