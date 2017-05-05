Twelve penthouses have been launched at Wardian London, new twin Docklands towers seeking to bring botanical beauty to Canary Wharf.

Taking its name from traditional glass containers used at the height of the Empire to transport rare plants across the globe, the scheme of 792 flats has ambitious green architecture including atriums and communal areas with soaring glass walls that enclose exotic trees, luscious plants and flowers.

Penthouses, from £1.85 million, have private sky gardens — generous-size spaces enclosed at each end for year-round use.

Personalised garden design packages with paving, plants, outdoor furniture and planters are available from £13,280 to £38,106.

All plants will be tended by an on-site gardener. Call 0800 4048855.