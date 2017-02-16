Townhouses for sale off-plan moments from Tower Bridge offer the chance to work with the architect to make bespoke changes to layout and design.

By developer Acorn, the six four-storey homes at Pope Street, Southwark, range from 1,358sq ft to 1,690sq ft, and buyers can decide how they want to use the space.

The ground floor could be a work studio or integral garage, while an open-plan kitchen/living area could be on the first floor, with bedrooms above.

Such contemporary-design new houses can be surprisingly affordable, often built in inner-city spots that are being revitalised as families seek homes within their budget in areas with good schools, libraries, parks and shops.

Flexible layout is becoming evermore popular as modern lifestyles evolve, dictating changing design of new-build homes.

The Pope Street houses, from £1.35 million, are expected to be finished at the end of the year. Call 020 8341 2222.