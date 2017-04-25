This barn conversion in a glorious country setting, in the Bedfordshire village of Great Billington, scores highly in the charm stakes with plenty of 16th-century character.

Vaulted, beamed ceilings, exposed brickwork, lovely big fireplaces and stone tiled floors make this a stunning home and there’s a mass of space throughout sitting and dining halls, a bespoke kitchen/breakfast room and five bedrooms, including two en suite.

There’s a separate two-bedroom holiday home you can let out, a heated swimming pool, sweeping gardens and more than three acres of paddocks.

Leighton Buzzard with its scenic railway, farmers’ markets and shops is just three miles away.

The charming package is for sale for £1.1 million. Through Hunters (01525 625015).