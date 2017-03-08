Nineties A-list hotspot The Hempel Hotel regularly counted The Beckhams and Michael Jackson among guests.

Now, the elegant former hotel in Bayswater has been turned into a collection of 18 luxurious stucco-fronted apartments.

Buyers of the three show flats will pick up a turnkey home, with all furnishings and some artwork included in sale prices.

The duplex three-bedroom show home has a soaring double-height ceiling and mezzanine balcony which has been dressed as an art gallery, with plenty of glass and rich tones against 'blank canvas' white walls.

Meanwhile, the four-bedroom penthouse uses steel-blue, whites and greys throughout. In the living area, 497 porcelain leaves, some dipped in gold, have been individually hung from the ceiling.

Bespoke design: intricate porcelain leaves hang from the soaring penthouse ceiling, while the table has been modified from a design used in the Fenwick revamp



The show homes have been dressed by interiors duo Emily Williams and Shayne Brady, of Corbin & King restaurants and Fenwick of Bond Street fame.

The apartments are the design studio's first foray into residential development, and the pair have opted for timeless pared-back luxury.

"We have designed the apartments to be synonymous with luxury hotels, but with plenty of space for owners to put their own stamp on them," says Emily Williams.

A gallery space: there is plenty of room to hang a carefully double-height space in this duplex apartment gives it an airy feel, with plenty of room to hang your art collection

"All of the apartments offer ample wall hanging space for art collections and the double height spaces help to fill the rooms with plenty of natural light.”

A short walk from both Hyde Park and Portobello Road Market, the homes are a joint venture between British Land and Amazon Property, in an area "seeing significant investment", according to British Land's Development Executive, Arianna Riccotti.

Get away from it all: the penthouse apartment, priced £6.95m, has a stunning roof terrace area with antique framed mirrors and a chic day bed

Bayswater is currently in the midst of major regeneration that will see Whiteleys' department store converted into high-end homes, shops, a hotel and cinema. Plus, the hotly-anticipated Elizabeth line at nearby Paddington station from next year will reduce journey times to Liverpool Street (10 minutes), Canary Wharf (17 minutes) and Heathrow Airport (23 minutes).

Prices start from £875,000 for a two-bedroom apartment and £6.95 million for a four-bedroom penthouse. Through Strutt and Parker.