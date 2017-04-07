Step back from the riverfront to Millbank, where you'll find Tate Britain art gallery and Chapter Street, with 31 conversion flats in the Art Deco style of the original Portland stone-clad office building.

These generous-size homes have high ceilings, recessed balconies and 999-year leases.

Service charge includes hot water and heating, with extra basement storage lockers at £10,000.

The scheme has a smart entrance foyer, seven-day concierge and backs on to Vincent Square's 13 green acres.

From £1,537,500 for a two-bedroom home. Call Barratt (0844 811 4321).