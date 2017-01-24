Some new London developments lack storage space — but that won’t be an issue for the well-heeled now that Amazon Property has constructed the capital’s answer to Fort Knox.

Deep below ground in Marylebone lies the Armitage Vaults, a new state-of-the-art £30 million ultra-secure 10,000sq ft facility. The bunker-style complex below serviced apartments provides storage vaults where high-value possessions can be kept.

Spread over three basement floors, up to 40 feet underground, the vaults are encased in ferrous concrete more than three feet thick and contain 135 steel-lined, climate-controlled storage units, ranging in size from six to 100 square feet.

The Armitage Apartments include two-bedroom homes for £3,033 a month through Rightmove, while the vaults rent from £20 to £150 per week, or £1,040 to £7,800 a year.

Now, that’s what we call a storage solution.