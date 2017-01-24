  1. Luxury
  2. Property

Armitage vaults in Marylebone:hi-tech underground bunker offers climate-controlled storage vaults for the super-rich

Armitage Vaults is a new state-of-the-art £30 million ultra-secure 10,000sq ft facility where the well-heeled can keep their prize possessions.

Click to follow
H&P

Armitage Vaults - In pictures

Armitage Vaults - In pictures

  • 1/6

    Deep below ground in Marylebone, The Armitage is a new state-of-the-art £30 million ultra-secure 10,000sq ft facility.

    Armitage Storage

  • 2/6

    The facility is spread over three basement floors and is up to 40 feet underground.

    Armitage Storage

  • 3/6

    The vaults are encased in ferrous concrete more than three feet thick .

    Armitage Storage

  • 4/6

    They boast 135 steel-lined, climate-controlled storage units, ranging in size from six to 100 square feet.

    Armitage Storage

  • 5/6

    The bunker-style complex is located below serviced apartments where you can rent two-bedroom homes for £3,033 a month through Rightmove.

    Armitage Storage

  • 6/6

    Vaults are available to rent from £20 to £150 per week, or £1,040 to £7,800 a year

    Armitage Storage

Some new London developments lack storage space — but that won’t be an issue for the well-heeled now that Amazon Property has constructed the capital’s answer to Fort Knox.

Deep below ground in Marylebone lies the Armitage Vaults, a new state-of-the-art £30 million ultra-secure 10,000sq ft facility. The bunker-style complex below serviced apartments provides storage vaults where high-value possessions can be kept.

Spread over three basement floors, up to 40 feet underground, the vaults are encased in ferrous concrete more than three feet thick and contain 135 steel-lined, climate-controlled storage units, ranging in size from six to 100 square feet.

The Armitage Apartments include two-bedroom homes for £3,033 a month through Rightmove, while the vaults rent from £20 to £150 per week, or £1,040 to £7,800 a year.

Now, that’s what we call a storage solution.

armitagevaultinthp.jpg
Armitage Vaults: a new state-of-the-art £30 million ultra-secure 10,000sq ft facility

Follow us on Twitter @HomesProperty and Facebook

Comments