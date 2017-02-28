Topping the country wish list stakes is The Mill House in Billingshurst - in the heart of the Sussex Weald.

This substantial, part-timbered home dates from 1766 and has been skillfully restored to offer an oak-panelled snug warmed by an open fire, elegant dining and drawing rooms and a bespoke family kitchen, plus an orangery.

Six bedrooms and bathrooms have enviable views over 12 acres of gardens, with a swimming pool, duck pond and tennis court.

There’s a separate two-bedroom guest cottage converted from a brick barn, a new stable block for six horses and an office and gym in another barn.

Billingshurst station, for London and Gatwick trains, is less than four miles away.

The Mill House has been listed for £3.75 million. Call Savills (01483 660057).



