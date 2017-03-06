Barnstorming ahead in the wow factor stakes is Bluebell Barn close to the River Crouch in Cold Norton, Essex.

It offers creative minds a host of money making potential, with a whopping 4,500sq ft of interior space, a heated swimming pool and a detached workshop with planning in place for business use, along with one acre of gardens.

Conversion of the 300 year old barn has seen the use of traditional materials and bespoke fittings to create a luxury home offering five spacious bedrooms, a 60ft living/dining/family room framed by a mass of beams and a glazed wall, and a stunning kitchen/breakfast room previously featured in a glossy magazine.

The property is for sale for £1.1 million, through Fenn Wright (01245 930062).