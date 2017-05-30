The first homes overlooking a spectacular glass-encased outdoor swimming pool that’s suspended 10 storeys up, providing a “bridge” between two apartment blocks, have been unveiled at Embassy Gardens in Nine Elms, the new riverside district wrapping around Battersea Power Station.

Completely transparent and measuring 27.5m long, 5.8m wide and 3m deep with a water depth of 1.2m, the “sky pool” is a world first, according to developer EcoWorld Ballymore.

Using 20cm-thick glass, the pool appears to float in the air and resembles a giant aquarium, offering sweeping views of London. Certainly it adds glamour to the 2,000-home complex being built alongside the new US Embassy.

From £1 million: flats overlooking the sky pool, which is 10 storeys up between two blocks at Embassy Gardens, Nine Elms

Priced from £1 million, the flats also share rooftop sun terraces, a spa, a summer bar and an orangery, and will be ready to move into by autumn next year.

The pool will be for the private use of residents, who will be able to swim from one building to the next and enjoy a dramatic vista of the Palace of Westminster and the London Eye. Flats have full-height glazing and open-plan interiors with oak, marble and granite finishes.

Part of a linear park running through Nine Elms, the creative landscaping also boasts a “ravine”.

Residents are automatically enrolled in an on-site private members club. Other flats at the development start at £650,000. Call 020 7062 8940