Surrey pile with space for seven supercars for sale:four-bedroom house comes with stunning gardens designed by Capability Brown

This riverside home in Surrey comes with all the luxe mod cons, in a fabulous historic garden setting designed by one of the UK’s most celebrated landscape architects - Lancelot ‘Capability’ Brown.

  • 1/4 Old Cedars in Peper Harow Park, Godalming, Surrey

  • 2/4 Old Cedars in Peper Harow Park, Godalming, Surrey

  • 3/4 Old Cedars in Peper Harow Park, Godalming, Surrey

  • 4/4 Old Cedars in Peper Harow Park, Godalming, Surrey

Why buy an east London penthouse when for the same price you can have this riverside beauty in three-and-half acres of gardens designed by none other than Capability Brown?

That’s what you get in Old Cedars in Peper Harow Park, Godalming, Surrey.

This lovely house, built in 2000 and snuggling up to Peper Harow Church, blends seamlessly with the surrounding conservation area setting.

There’s a plush master bedroom, en suite dressing room, fitness suite, sauna and bathroom on the lower level.

One floor up finds a 34ft vaulted drawing room with minstrels’ gallery, three more bedrooms, a study, a lovely conservatory and a kitchen/breakfast room, while a fifth bedroom and loft room sit above.

There’s a vast garage with space for seven supercars and a huge stone sun terrace to enjoy views over the sunken walled gardens, the grounds and countryside beyond.

It's for sale for £3.35 million. Through Savills (01483 660057).

