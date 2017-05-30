1/22 £4.6m: Royalty Mews, Soho In a quiet cobbled mews behind Dean Street lies this secluded Soho retreat. Behind a show-stopping façade of black bricks and a huge gold-coloured metal staircase concealing the entrance, the home has everything you'd expect from penthouse living. Scroll right...

2/22 £4.6m: Royalty Mews, Soho A super-sleek kitchen/breakfast room, along with three bedrooms and bathrooms are on the first level, while the whole of the top floor is a huge reception room, lit by a seamless wall of glass doors out to the cocktail terrace overlooking Soho. > Scroll right for more of London's most palatial homes...

3/22 £12.95m: Academy Gardens, Kensington The glass-domed living room is the highlight of this six-bedroom apartment.

4/22 £12.95m: Academy Gardens, Kensington The apartment is the best property in this former ladies' college. > Read more...

5/22 £11.75m: Eaton Square mews home Unlike most mews houses, this one covers 4,000sq ft over four floors.

6/22 £11.75m: Eaton Square mews home The triple-aspect first-floor reception room is like a vast art gallery, with doors to a sun terrace. > Read more...

7/22 £18m: Buckingham Gate penthouse Buyers of the new apartments at Buckingham Gate will count the Queen as a next-door neighbour. Highlighted here, to the left of the palace, the homes sit behind a Grade II-listed Nash-style façade and are priced from £4.35m to £18m.

8/22 £18m: Buckingham Gate penthouse Even the apartment's second sitting room is splendid. > Read more...

9/22 £1.75m: Queensbridge Road, Hackney Near London Fields and Broadway market, the villa-with-a-twist has a timber-clad tower extension over three storeys, a project that won a prestigious RIBA award in 2008.

10/22 £1.75m: Queensbridge Road, Hackney On the first-floor, the glass-roofed master bathroom doubles as a yoga room and has a hammock for stargazing. > Read more...

11/22 £21m: Kingwood apartment near Harrods The triplex apartment has views over Hans Place garden square.

12/22 £21m: Kingwood apartment near Harrods The 5,700sq ft property includes upstairs and downstairs living rooms. > Read more...

13/22 £3.35m: Old Cedars, Godalming, Surrey This lovely house, built in 2000 and snuggling up to Peper Harow Church, has beautiful sunken gardens designed by Capability Brown.

14/22 £3.35m: Old Cedars, Godalming, Surrey Even the conservatory is outsized in this five-bedroom home. > Read more...

15/22 £12m: The High Command, Tower Bridge A four-bedroom penthouse apartment, called The High Command, is set in a historic warehouse conversion in Shad Thames. It offers unrivalled views of Tower Bridge and the City skyline from five terraces.

16/22 £12m: The High Command, Tower Bridge Accessed via a private lift and spread over four storeys, floor-to-ceiling glazing stretches the width of the seventh and eighth floors. Scroll right... > Read more...

17/22 £5m: Regent's Park bargain An asking price that's almost too good to be true, this four-bedroom townhouse only has a 55-year lease.

18/22 £5m: Regent's Park bargain The house features a pretty terrace that is an excellent sun-trap. > Read more...

19/22 £15.3m: Lancaster Parkside apartment The five-bedroom apartment lies behind this stucco facade and overlooks Hyde Park.

20/22 £15.3m: Lancaster Parkside apartment High ceilings, original ornate cornicing and parquet floors are highlights of the reception room. > Read more...

21/22 £4m: Ultra-modern Victoria penthouse The roof terrace has amazing views of Westminster Cathedral and dozens of other landmarks.