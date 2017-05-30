In a quiet cobbled mews behind Dean Street lies a secluded Soho retreat.
Royalty Mews is a fabulous boutique loft development where high fashion meets architectural work of art.
Behind a show-stopping façade of black bricks and a huge gold-coloured metal staircase concealing the entrance, each of the four apartments has been interior designed with luxury and bespoke detailing in mind, and this one, across the top floors, has everything you’d expect from penthouse living.
A super-sleek kitchen/breakfast room, along with three bedrooms and bathrooms are on the first level, while the whole of the top floor is a huge reception room, lit by a seamless wall of glass doors out to the cocktail terrace overlooking Soho.
For sale for £4.6 million. Through CBRE Residential (020 8012 7079).
Follow us on Twitter @HomesProperty, Facebook and Instagram
- More about:
- luxury property
- luxury
- property
- West End
- London
- Soho
- penthouses
Comments