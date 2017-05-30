  1. Luxury
A show-stopping Soho retreat:three-bedroom loft for sale behind Dean Street with striking gold staircase and a wall of glass overlooking the West End

Tucked away in a cobbled mews behind Dean Street this three-bedroom penthouse has been listed for sale, with a striking gold staircase and enviable views over the West End among super-luxe features...

H&P

  • 1/22 £4.6m: Royalty Mews, Soho

    In a quiet cobbled mews behind Dean Street lies this secluded Soho retreat. Behind a show-stopping façade of black bricks and a huge gold-coloured metal staircase concealing the entrance, the home has everything you'd expect from penthouse living. Scroll right...

  • 2/22 £4.6m: Royalty Mews, Soho

    A super-sleek kitchen/breakfast room, along with three bedrooms and bathrooms are on the first level, while the whole of the top floor is a huge reception room, lit by a seamless wall of glass doors out to the cocktail terrace overlooking Soho.

    > Scroll right for more of London's most palatial homes...

  • 3/22 £12.95m: Academy Gardens, Kensington

    The glass-domed living room is the highlight of this six-bedroom apartment.

  • 4/22 £12.95m: Academy Gardens, Kensington

    The apartment is the best property in this former ladies' college. > Read more...

  • 5/22 £11.75m: Eaton Square mews home

    Unlike most mews houses, this one covers 4,000sq ft over four floors.

  • 6/22 £11.75m: Eaton Square mews home

    The triple-aspect first-floor reception room is like a vast art gallery, with doors to a sun terrace. > Read more...

  • 7/22 £18m: Buckingham Gate penthouse

    Buyers of the new apartments at Buckingham Gate will count the Queen as a next-door neighbour. Highlighted here, to the left of the palace, the homes sit behind a Grade II-listed Nash-style façade and are priced from £4.35m to £18m.

  • 8/22 £18m: Buckingham Gate penthouse

    Even the apartment's second sitting room is splendid. > Read more...

  • 9/22 £1.75m: Queensbridge Road, Hackney

    Near London Fields and Broadway market, the villa-with-a-twist has a timber-clad tower extension over three storeys, a project that won a prestigious RIBA award in 2008.

  • 10/22 £1.75m: Queensbridge Road, Hackney

    On the first-floor, the glass-roofed master bathroom doubles as a yoga room and has a hammock for stargazing. > Read more...

  • 11/22 £21m: Kingwood apartment near Harrods

    The triplex apartment has views over Hans Place garden square.

  • 12/22 £21m: Kingwood apartment near Harrods

    The 5,700sq ft property includes upstairs and downstairs living rooms. > Read more...

  • 13/22 £3.35m: Old Cedars, Godalming, Surrey

    This lovely house, built in 2000 and snuggling up to Peper Harow Church, has beautiful sunken gardens designed by Capability Brown.

  • 14/22 £3.35m: Old Cedars, Godalming, Surrey

    Even the conservatory is outsized in this five-bedroom home. > Read more...

  • 15/22 £12m: The High Command, Tower Bridge

    A four-bedroom penthouse apartment, called The High Command, is set in a historic warehouse conversion in Shad Thames. It offers unrivalled views of Tower Bridge and the City skyline from five terraces.

  • 16/22 £12m: The High Command, Tower Bridge

    Accessed via a private lift and spread over four storeys, floor-to-ceiling glazing stretches the width of the seventh and eighth floors. Scroll right... > Read more...

  • 17/22 £5m: Regent's Park bargain

    An asking price that's almost too good to be true, this four-bedroom townhouse only has a 55-year lease.

  • 18/22 £5m: Regent's Park bargain

    The house features a pretty terrace that is an excellent sun-trap. > Read more...

  • 19/22 £15.3m: Lancaster Parkside apartment

    The five-bedroom apartment lies behind this stucco facade and overlooks Hyde Park.

  • 20/22 £15.3m: Lancaster Parkside apartment

    High ceilings, original ornate cornicing and parquet floors are highlights of the reception room. > Read more...

  • 21/22 £4m: Ultra-modern Victoria penthouse

    The roof terrace has amazing views of Westminster Cathedral and dozens of other landmarks.

  • 22/22 £4m: Ultra-modern Victoria penthouse

    The marble breakfast bar has unrestricted views through a picture window. > Read more...

In a quiet cobbled mews behind Dean Street lies a secluded Soho retreat.

Royalty Mews is a fabulous boutique loft development where high fashion meets architectural work of art.

Behind a show-stopping façade of black bricks and a huge gold-coloured metal staircase concealing the entrance, each of the four apartments has been interior designed with luxury and bespoke detailing in mind, and this one, across the top floors, has everything you’d expect from penthouse living.

A super-sleek kitchen/breakfast room, along with three bedrooms and bathrooms are on the first level, while the whole of the top floor is a huge reception room, lit by a seamless wall of glass doors out to the cocktail terrace overlooking Soho.

For sale for £4.6 million. Through CBRE Residential (020 8012 7079).

