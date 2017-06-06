Deliciously rural yet only 10 minutes from Gatwick airport is this substantial 14th-century country home near the lovely village of Rusper, on the West Sussex/Surrey border.

A glorious plot of about 11 acres means you have plenty of space to horse around in, incorporating a three-acre wraparound garden, outbuildings including stables in a gated courtyard and two four-acre paddocks — perfect for equestrian income potential.

Inside has some 4,877sq ft of space and would equally lend itself to a B&B, making use of the two huge reception rooms, both with oak floors and fireplaces, a separate dining room, five bedrooms and a versatile annexe that you could either let or live in, away from your paying guests.

For sale for £1,375,000. Through property agents James Dean (01293 263059).