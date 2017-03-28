This six-storey beauty in Elgin Crescent, W11 has landscaped gardens with access to the charming Rosmead Garden, where Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts’s characters canoodled in the film Notting Hill.

On the market for just over £14.95 million and remodelled to an über-luxurious spec, there’s a cinema, wine cellar, an open-plan kitchen/dining/family room and an elegant reception room overlooking the private and communal grounds.

The master bedroom suite covers the entire first floor, soaking up those garden square views, and comes complete with a his and hers dressing area leading to the bathroom. A further four double bedrooms are spread across the upper floors.

Lap of luxury: Entertain guests in the stylish living space

Portobello Road is just around the corner and the fashion boutiques and world class restaurants of Westbourne Grove are on the doorstep.

Some of London’s best prep schools are within easy walking distance, while Notting Hill Gate Tube station is close by, with links to the City and Canary Wharf.

Call Knight Frank on 020 8012 3477 for more details.