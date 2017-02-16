Gentrification is spilling over from fashionable Queen's Park in north-west London to gritty South Kilburn, where a 2,400-home neighbourhood set around a new civic square and green space is rising from the ashes of a bulldozed council estate.

Here, too, is a handsome piece of Victorian architecture in the shape of a railway signal factory, with 19 smart apartments behind its restored façade.

A linear steel-and-concrete roof extension has allowed double-height, loft-style flats with open-plan interiors featuring white walls, wood floors and large windows.

There is a vast, very smart residents' roof garden with seating and tables, just right for summer evening drinks. Called Canterbury Lofts, prices start at £750,000. Call Hamptons International on 020 3451 1544.

Argo House is a nearby new development of 112 flats alongside Westminster borough's largest council-owned park, the 27-acre Paddington Recreation Ground.

The apartment block has a concierge plus underground parking and bike storage. Prices from £570,000. Call 020 3451 1544.