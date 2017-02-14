This modern mansion in Cheam, Surrey, has elegantly captured that Regency vibe.

However, while the exterior is all period-style restraint, inside it’s all on-trend luxury.

Take just one step inside and you can’t fail to be impressed by the bespoke craftsmanship of this dreamy home which centres around a triple-height reception hall lit by an octagonal cupola in the roof.

French limestone, Italian marble and English oak have been used to great effect in no fewer than five reception rooms, along with a tulip wood kitchen open-plan to a relaxing orangery - perfect for after dinner drinks.

The six bedrooms are all en suite, and there’s a cinema room, a gym/games room and lovely views over landscaped gardens to a golf course.

It's on the market for £3.25 million. Through Hamptons International (01372 629033).



