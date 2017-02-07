Grade II-listed, The Old Vicarage in Islington is impressive - as is the £8.5 million price tag.

Entertaining space can be found on a grand scale, across opulent drawing, dining and reception rooms - partly lit by a huge glass roof and doors to the gardens.

A study-cum-library will allow you to keep up with your highbrow neighbours.

£8.5 million: a huge glass roof covers one of the opulent reception rooms

There are six bedrooms but if you require further space, planning permission is already in place to convert the loft so you could extend and put your own stamp on the house.

The well-stocked, landscaped garden is large and features topiary, a sun terrace and Zen-like spaces where you can sit and listen to the silence in Barnsbury’s posh Mountfort Crescent.

The property is for sale through Currell. Call 020 7226 4200 for more information.