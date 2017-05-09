  1. Luxury
A grand home near Hyde Park and Harrods:three-bedroom apartment listed for £21m, with chauffeur service, concierge and luxury spa among perks

The interiors of this three-bedroom flat are top-spec but, either way, when your local shop is Harrods - you’ve arrived.

Living a stone’s throw from Harrods and Sloane Street certainly comes with a hefty price tag, but it’s one that buys unparalleled luxury, found at this triplex apartment at Kingwood — an exclusive boutique development in the heart of Knightsbridge

The 5,700sq ft top-spec home has views over prestigious Hans Place garden square and boasts an impressive open staircase.

Media and games rooms, a wine store and three bedroom suites opening to a private terrace are downstairs, with plush dining and reception areas, an open-plan kitchen and lounge area, plus a study/library upstairs.

Chauffeur service, 24-hour concierge and a luxury spa are among the perks. The home has been listed for £21 million, through Knight Frank (020 3858 3536).

