Pretty Pyne’s House in the Cambridgeshire village of Duxford was once home to Araldite glue tycoon Norman de Bruyne — and it offers the perfect solution if you’re stuck in the rat race.

It has a barn containing two offices and a kitchen, a detached studio/annexe you could let, and a charming, two-bedroom holiday cottage where the TV show Spitting Image was designed. The cottage is available as a separate lot at £325,000.

The 18th-century house has been restored and updated, showcasing a new kitchen/breakfast room with a baby blue Aga, elegant drawing and dining rooms, plus five bedrooms across the upper floors.

The glorious garden is filled with fragrant borders and offers ample space for summer parties.

For sale for £1.5 million. Through Cheffins (01223 787058).