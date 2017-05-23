This gorgeously Georgian B&B in the village of Thormanby in North Yorkshire comes with rave reviews and a turnover of about £53,000 a year.

The Old Rectory is a real find. The six guest bedroom suites are exquisitely turned out, providing luxurious comfort and style, while four reception rooms offer ample space to lounge and dine in.

The kitchen/breakfast room is a treat, too, with exposed beams, the requisite Aga and pale grey cabinetry.

Your guests can enjoy the fragrant gardens or take scenic strolls on the nearby North York Moors. The historic city of York is about 25 minutes’ drive away.

For sale for £660,000. Through Hunters (01347 823535).