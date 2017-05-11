1/26 Queensbridge Road, Hackney Near London Fields and Broadway market, the villa-with-a-twist has a timber-clad tower extension over three storeys, a project that won a prestigious RIBA award in 2008. Scroll right...

2/26 Queensbridge Road, Hackney The kitchen-dining room opens up to the garden at the rear of the property. Scroll right...

3/26 Queensbridge Road, Hackney A typically Victorian arrangement, there is a double sitting room with doors in the middle. Scroll right...

4/26 Queensbridge Road, Hackney The Grade II-listed semi-detached home combines Victorian period features such as original fireplaces, with the modern tower extension. Scroll right...

5/26 Queensbridge Road, Hackney In the extension to the rear is a study / bedroom, lined in plywood. Scroll right...

6/26 Queensbridge Road, Hackney On the first-floor, the glass-roofed master bathroom doubles as a yoga room and has a hammock for stargazing. Scroll right...

7/26 Queensbridge Road, Hackney There are two double bedrooms on the first floor, as well as a single room that the current owner uses as a dressing room. Scroll right...

8/26 Queensbridge Road, Hackney The garden has an outside seating area and, further back, a lawn with borders and a mature chestnut tree. > Scroll right for more homes with star connections...

