A £13m home at prime London address:Kensington flat with glass domed ceiling, comes with residents' gym, pool and private garden

A six-bedroom apartment spanning two luxury floors of one of London's most exclusive residential buildings. It's for sale for £12.95m, with a gym, pool and underground parking among perks...

This six-bedroom Kensington flat is part of Academy Gardens, a former ladies college and now one of London’s most exclusive apartment buildings, close to Kensington Gardens and Holland Park.

As one of the largest homes in the building, it covers a vast 5,369sq ft across two floors.

There’s a magnificent entrance hall, plush bedrooms, a kitchen/breakfast room and dining room, all set around a spectacular glass domed reception room with highly polished parquet floors, huge wall space to display works of art and doors that open to a beautiful private garden.

The master bedroom has an en suite dressing room and bathroom, while each bedroom has doors to private patio space.

Underground parking spaces, a residents’ gym, swimming pool and 24-hour concierge are among the perks.

The colossal home has been listed for sale for £12.95 million. Through Savills (020 8012 3125).

