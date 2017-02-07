Hidden in a row of Victorian mews houses is a hi-tech secret — a five-bedroom Primrose Hill penthouse, designed by Richard Paxton, the architect behind the Soho Theatre and super-stylish homes for celebrities including comedian Griff Rhys Jones.

Luxury interior design firm Callender Howorth has brought it right up to date with a retractable glass roof that’s perfect for sliding open to make the most of sunny days.

There is also a slick, neon-lit swimming pool running alongside the living area, while gull wing doors at the back of the master suite lift up to reveal a rooftop terrace.

And the price of this gorgeous, imaginative flat? A cool £10 million.