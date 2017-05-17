With stamp duty changes and political uncertainty pushing home sales in prime London down, it takes exceptional features to sell a property with a multi-million pound price tag in 2017.

In the gallery above we round up 10 of the most extraordinary, from a glass-domed flat in a former ladies’ college to a Surrey home with a palatial seven-car garage.

Could it be the Netflix series The Crown that has thrust Buckingham Palace back into the spotlight or the cuteness of the youngest generation of royals? Either way, buyers have the opportunity to count the Queen as a neighbour in an £18 million penthouse in painstakingly restored 19th-century mansions.

Glass is also popular, and lots of it. A Victorian villa in Hackney features a breathtaking modern extension with a glass roofed bathroom for star-gazing from the bath and a hammock – yours for £1.75million.

In Kensington, a £12.95 million apartment carved from a former ladies' college features a spectacular glass-domed reception room. Or, for £12.5 million, buyers can gaze out on Tower Bridge from their penthouse, with floor-to-ceiling windows and five terraces looking over the bridge and the Thames.

Being near a park can potentially add up to 20 per cent to the value of a home – see the £15.3 million Lancaster Gate apartment with a sun terrace fit for holding the grandest of parties where guests can gaze over Hyde Park.

Meanwhile, If you're searching for an imposing townhouse with one of the finest addresses in town, but are down to your last £5 million, what about Regent's Park townhouse in the Outer Circle of the park? It's a relative bargain thanks to there being just 55 years on the lease.

In central London, a triplex apartment with every conceivable modern luxury - and with Harrods as its corner shop - is on the market for £21 million.

Down the road in Belgravia, a mews home with a difference - in that it runs to over 4,000sq ft - has as its centrepiece a vast triple-aspect living room with a sun terrace.

Heading deep into the Surrey countryside, your money goes a lot further and a relatively modest £3.35 million buys a modern five-bedroom pile in Godalming with a palatial garage providing room for up to seven supercars, and huge sun terrace which looks on to a set of sunken gardens.

Back near Buckingham Palace, this time in Victoria, the view is again the thing from a £4 million penthouse looking on to the ornate magnificence of Westminster Cathedral and dozens of other landmarks in the best city in the world.