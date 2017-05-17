  1. Luxury

London's magnificent multi-million pound homes:sun terraces, glass-roofed bathrooms and palatial garages are just some of the latest luxury must-haves

With enough cash, you can have the Queen as a neighbour, be within touching distance of Tower Bridge or even live in a park...

H&P

Ten showstopping homes listed for sale in London and beyond...

  • 1/20 £12.95m: Academy Gardens, Kensington

    The glass-domed living room is the highlight of this six-bedroom apartment.

  • 2/20 £12.95m: Academy Gardens, Kensington

    The apartment is the best property in this former ladies' college. > Read more...

  • 3/20 £11.75m: Eaton Square mews home

    Unlike most mews houses, this one covers 4,000sq ft over four floors.

  • 4/20 £11.75m: Eaton Square mews home

    The triple-aspect first-floor reception room is like a vast art gallery, with doors to a sun terrace. > Read more...

  • 5/20 £18m: Buckingham Gate penthouse

    Buyers of the new apartments at Buckingham Gate will count the Queen as a next-door neighbour. Highlighted here, to the left of the palace, the homes sit behind a Grade II-listed Nash-style façade and are priced from £4.35m to £18m.

  • 6/20 £18m: Buckingham Gate penthouse

    Even the apartment's second sitting room is splendid. > Read more...

  • 7/20 £1.75m: Queensbridge Road, Hackney

    Near London Fields and Broadway market, the villa-with-a-twist has a timber-clad tower extension over three storeys, a project that won a prestigious RIBA award in 2008.

  • 8/20 £1.75m: Queensbridge Road, Hackney

    On the first-floor, the glass-roofed master bathroom doubles as a yoga room and has a hammock for stargazing. > Read more...

  • 9/20 £21m: Kingwood apartment near Harrods

    The triplex apartment has views over Hans Place garden square.

  • 10/20 £21m: Kingwood apartment near Harrods

    The 5,700sq ft property includes upstairs and downstairs living rooms. > Read more...

  • 11/20 £3.35m: Old Cedars, Godalming, Surrey

    This lovely house, built in 2000 and snuggling up to Peper Harow Church, has beautiful sunken gardens designed by Capability Brown.

  • 12/20 £3.35m: Old Cedars, Godalming, Surrey

    Even the conservatory is outsized in this five-bedroom home. > Read more...

  • 13/20 £12m: The High Command, Tower Bridge

    A four-bedroom penthouse apartment, called The High Command, is set in a historic warehouse conversion in Shad Thames. It offers unrivalled views of Tower Bridge and the City skyline from five terraces.

  • 14/20 £12m: The High Command, Tower Bridge

    Accessed via a private lift and spread over four storeys, floor-to-ceiling glazing stretches the width of the seventh and eighth floors. Scroll right... > Read more...

  • 15/20 £5m: Regent's Park bargain

    An asking price that's almost too good to be true, this four-bedroom townhouse only has a 55-year lease.

  • 16/20 £5m: Regent's Park bargain

    The house features a pretty terrace that is an excellent sun-trap. > Read more...

  • 17/20 £15.3m: Lancaster Parkside apartment

    The five-bedroom apartment lies behind this stucco facade and overlooks Hyde Park.

  • 18/20 £15.3m: Lancaster Parkside apartment

    High ceilings, original ornate cornicing and parquet floors are highlights of the reception room. > Read more...

  • 19/20 £4m: Ultra-modern Victoria penthouse

    The roof terrace has amazing views of Westminster Cathedral and dozens of other landmarks.

  • 20/20 £4m: Ultra-modern Victoria penthouse

    The marble breakfast bar has unrestricted views through a picture window. > Read more...

With stamp duty changes and political uncertainty pushing home sales in prime London down, it takes exceptional features to sell a property with a multi-million pound price tag in 2017.

In the gallery above we round up 10 of the most extraordinary, from a glass-domed flat in a former ladies’ college to a Surrey home with a palatial seven-car garage.

Could it be the Netflix series The Crown that has thrust Buckingham Palace back into the spotlight or the cuteness of the youngest generation of royals? Either way, buyers have the opportunity to count the Queen as a neighbour in an £18 million penthouse in painstakingly restored 19th-century mansions.

Glass is also popular, and lots of it. A Victorian villa in Hackney features a breathtaking modern extension with a glass roofed bathroom for star-gazing from the bath and a hammock – yours for £1.75million.

Moderate house price growth returns to London's prime boroughs

In Kensington, a £12.95 million apartment carved from a former ladies' college features a spectacular glass-domed reception room. Or, for £12.5 million, buyers can gaze out on Tower Bridge from their penthouse, with floor-to-ceiling windows and five terraces looking over the bridge and the Thames.

Being near a park can potentially add up to 20 per cent to the value of a home – see the £15.3 million Lancaster Gate apartment with a sun terrace fit for holding the grandest of parties where guests can gaze over Hyde Park.

Meanwhile, If you're searching for an imposing townhouse with one of the finest addresses in town, but are down to your last £5 million, what about Regent's Park townhouse in the Outer Circle of the park? It's a relative bargain thanks to there being just 55 years on the lease.

In central London, a triplex apartment with every conceivable modern luxury - and with Harrods as its corner shop - is on the market for £21 million.

Down the road in Belgravia, a mews home with a difference - in that it runs to over 4,000sq ft - has as its centrepiece a vast triple-aspect living room with a sun terrace.

Heading deep into the Surrey countryside, your money goes a lot further and a relatively modest £3.35 million buys a modern five-bedroom pile in Godalming with a palatial garage providing room for up to seven supercars, and huge sun terrace which looks on to a set of sunken gardens.

Back near Buckingham Palace, this time in Victoria, the view is again the thing from a £4 million penthouse looking on to the ornate magnificence of Westminster Cathedral and dozens of other landmarks in the best city in the world.


