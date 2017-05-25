1/26 The Bomboneria in Barcelona, Lola James £34 Now stocked in Selfridges, this collection by Lola James is packed with fragrance stories inspired by real travels. Amber and incense notes create the feeling of a hot, dry afternoon in summer. Buy it here

2/26 Connock, 64 South £22 A real treat, this room and linen mist by 64 South has hints of jasmine, sandalwood and vanilla that combine to give off a delicate, comforting aroma. Spray on freshly washed bedsheets for a 5* experience in the comfort of your own home.

3/26 Made by Zen £79.99 The MadebyZen Alto diffuser combines a built-in bluetooth speaker with the soothing aroma of essential oils - try white nectarine for a reviving, crisp summery fragrance that will remind you of your favourite hotel spa.

4/26 Highgrove Signature £22.50 An uplifting room and body mist developed by aromatherapist Alexandra Soveral, with an invigorating blend of Soil Association approved essential oils such as bergamot and lavender.

5/26 Grace Cole £20 An indulgent candle by British bath and beauty brand Grace Cole, a great reminder to take a few minutes to relax each day. In vanilla and sandalwood; nectarine and grapefruit; and vanilla blush and peony fragrances. Buy it here from June

6/26 Exotic Fig, Oliver Bonas From £20 The brand's best-selling diffuser, with an inviting fruity scent, makes for a great gift. £1 from diffuser sales and £2 from candle sales is donated to The Eve Appeal, too.

7/26 Lime & Basil, Jo Malone £62 An instantly-recognisable fragrance that's a classic for a reason. The basil and white thyme notes soften the citrus of the limes. Place on a hall side table or in your living room for a luxurious aroma as you walk past.

8/26 Portofino, Kaoriko Paris From £35 Hand-poured in the south of France, these candles in gold or rose gold vessels make for a super-stylish gift. A beautiful earthy fragrance from Kaoriko Paris, a brand to watch as they'll be launching a Saint-Tropez concept store in the not-too-distant future...

9/26 Aroma diffuser, Muji £89.95 A minimalist aroma diffuser that vaporizes the essential oils and water, giving off a dry mist. With two light settings, it's perfect as mood-lighting in a living room or bedroom. Try a few drops of the grapefruit oil for a clean, subtle scent.

10/26 Otto and Neroli, Malin+Goetz £40 A stunning blend of floral, berry and earthy notes makes for an ultimate pampering experience. It creates a sumptuous spa-like feel in any space, and would make a lovely gift.

11/26 Oparus, The Chapel £65 Geranium is the most grown up floral around, but the Oparus candle from The Chapel, a small chain of hair salons, balances the flower's occasionally acrid notes with Tahitian gardenia, bergamot and orange blossom. It's fresh and complex, like a fine white wine.

12/26 Island Solitude, Skandinavisk £29 Perfect for scandiphiles, Island Solitude promises to evoke images of Scandinavian islands with subtle notes of driftwood, hardy rose, white flowers and green leaves. It created a beautifully light and fresh, making it the ideal fragrance for the warmer months.

13/26 Love Story, Tussie Mussie £28 With notes of geranium, grapefruit and myrtle, this rich candle is uplifting and romantic - ideal for the balmy summer days and longer evenings.

14/26 The Fan, Sophie James £50 Sophie James offer six year-round home fragrances but it's little surprise that The Fan – a blend of floral spring lilies, freesia, jasmine and fresh citrus and bergamot – is a limited edition release for spring. There's a basenote of calming sandalwood – the precious wood used to carve the delicate hand held fans that give the candle its name. The soy wax candle also comes in a 21-carat gold striped jar, for a spot of refined bling.

15/26 Pink grapefruit, Sara Miller £25 Sara Miller has built her brand around gift wrapping and stationery so it's no surprise that her latest addition to the line – a selection of fragrance diffusers and scented candles – is really all about the packaging. A pink flamingo-print box is almost too pretty to put in the recycling, while the gold-lined glass box gives off a warm, flickering glow as the heavily grapefruit-scented wax burns down.

16/26 Mareminerale, Culti Milano £75 This robust fragrance is smart and business-like, a reinvigorating presence in your home that you'll miss when it's gone, which, if you choose the 500ml diffuser, will not be for a very long time.

17/26 Chinoserie, Designers Guild Candle, £30 This lavishly packaged soy wax candle soon spreads a rich but delicate scent of lilies, cut with a hint of citrus to make it less cloying, and reminiscent of the deepest - and most expensive - recesses of the finest florists. Lasts for up to 40 hours.

18/26 Beefayre £18 Inspired by English country gardens, the collection of six crisp scents includes watermint & rosemary, honey lily and lime blossom. All in recycled glass holders with a burning time of 50 hours.

19/26 Sweet Basil, Dickins & Jones £32 Set in a pretty duck egg blue ceramic bottle, this zesty citrus fragrance is a great way to perk up a room. Look out for notes of sweet mandarin, lime zest and aromatic basil leaf.

20/26 Gin & Fresh Mint, Heals £25 A fresh, herby scent, stronger than expected but one that is more pleasant than overpowering. A lovely way to bring the outdoors in on a warm summer's evening, and of course a marked nod to the nation's favourite tipple...

21/26 Janjira £XX Grapefruit, rhubarb and tangerine are the key notes in this candle by Janjira. With beeswax, soy bean and coconut oil, the candle can be used as a massage oil or body moisturiser whenever the spa mood takes you.

22/26 Volcano, Lalique £60 Inspired by the firey volcanos of Hawaii, this candle by Lalique combines bold notes of bitter orange with cinnamon to create a luxurious home fragrance. The zingy scent and splash of bright red colour make for a special summery addition to any room - and is a welcome change for anyone not entirely convinced by this year's focus on florals.

23/26 Tuscan Garden, Landon Tyler Triple wick candle, £14 Violets, geraniums, lemon and ginger, Tuscan Garden could be the most traditional of fragrances but here it is bottled magic that must be handled with care. Easily mistaken for musty most of the year it will come into its own on languid evenings in late August and early September when the world is still and sexy.

24/26 Paisley Crsent From £24 The floral jasmine and orange blossom mixed with a subtle warming spice of cardamon scent lasts all day - helping to refresh your room when the windows have been closed.

25/26 Aromatherapy, Scentered Escape £30 A heavenly fragrance of Oud, Frankincense and Sandalwood essential oils that's ideal for unwinding after a long day. Beautifully packaged, it would make a lovely gift.