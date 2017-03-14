  1. Luxury
  2. Interiors

The Knightsbridge 'Hidden House':tucked behind a tiny office-style façade is a huge modern underground home spanning more than 2,100sq ft

Formerly two workshops and a shop, architects took 16 months to transform this small, unremarkable site into a feat of modern design.

Click to follow
H&P

Take a tour of the 'Hidden House' in Knightsbridge

Take a tour of the 'Hidden House' in Knightsbridge

  • 1/10 Hidden from passers-by

    The architects designed the family home so that its unique features would only be known to the owners. From the street, all that can be seen is a black front door.

    LTS Architects

  • 2/10 Problem-solving pitched roof

    The glazed pitched roof allows light into the fresh and modern open-plan living space, solving the problem of a dark underground site.

    LTS Architects

  • 3/10 Warm but modern aesthetic

    On-trend exposed brick combined with plywood, oak and bronze fittings give the home a cosy but contemporary feel.

    LTS Architects

  • 4/10 Illusion of symmetry

    Plywood beams were engineered to give the illusion of symmetry, even though the historic brickwork walls are unevenly built.

    LTS Architects

  • 5/10 Light and air

    Roof lights encourage light and air to flow through the whole space, keeping it well ventilated and making it feel less like a rabbit warren.

    LTS Architects

  • 6/10 Glass floors to guide light

    The basement level benefits from upstairs glass floors that allow light through and stop it feeling dingy.

    LTS Architects

  • 7/10 Making use of historic features

    There are two bathrooms, with the master en-suite converted from two original arched pavement vaults.

    LTS Architects

  • 8/10 Thinking outside the box

    The architects had to get inventive with the structure after finding themselves confined with no scope for vertical or horizontal extension.

    LTS Architects

  • 9/10 Expensive but worth it

    The project took 16 months to complete, and was finished last November, at a cost of £1.9 million.

    LTS Architects

  • 10/10 Setting a standard

    The architects hope that their achievements with the 'Hidden House' will set a standard for the design of imaginative and liveable smaller homes.

    LTS Architects

It may look like little more than a tiny office from the street, but behind the unassuming door is an architecturally ambitious, underground home that will have design lovers in raptures.

The 'Hidden House' in Knightsbridge is a redevelopment of two former workshops and a retail space, spanning over 2,100 square feet. It hides three bedrooms and has been designed so that none of its fascinating features can be seen by passers-by.

LTS Architects were behind the project, which took 16 months to complete, at a cost of £1.9 million. Their biggest challenge was introducing natural light and space into the site which had never been used for residential living and could not be extended horizontally or vertically due to its constrained footprint. To tackle this, the architects had to create areas that would allow in light without compromising privacy from neighbours.

The key to their success was a pitched glazed roof, held together with laminated plywood beams, but this posed its own problem because the team had to work within the constraints of the historic and uneven brick walls. The beams were engineered to make the existing building appear balanced and symmetrical, resulting in a modern, reimagined space that eliminated a dark and dingy basement feel, defined the interior living areas and avoided being overlooked.

hiddenhouse-ltsarchitects-16.jpg
Subterranean secret: The 'Hidden House' is far from dingy (LTS Architects)

Oak, on-trend exposed brick and bronze lend the home a warm, natural aesthetic, while roof lights encourage light and air to flow through the L-shaped space.

There is an open-plan kitchen, living and dining space upstairs, a mezzanine-level study tucked within the roof pitch, while in the basement are two double bedrooms, and a master bedroom with en suite bathroom converted from two original arched pavement vaults. 

  • Read more

A 22-year renovation project turned a bombed-out mews into dream home

The architects created a lightwell, partially covered with a glass floor, to guide light through the dining room and into the spaces beneath. The rear bedrooms are brightened by a sunken courtyard garden, which offers some outside space.

Greg Shannon, director at LTS Architects, described the project as "once in a lifetime" for everyone involved. "Despite appearances, we have completely rebuilt and restructured the existing building to design the Hidden House and create a truly unique home for the owners," he said. "We hope it sets a standard in design and demonstrates how we can make smaller homes beautiful and liveable by utilising space and light."


Follow us on Twitter @HomesProperty, Facebook and Instagram

Comments