Less is most certainly more when it comes to the festive décor at the Bayswater home of Jane Lewis, the founder and designer of fashion brand Goat.

Like her designs, effortless chic presides over the three-storey Georgian property overlooking a quiet garden square near Hyde Park.

Muted garlands of hydrangeas, eucalyptus and fragrant rosemary line marble mantelpieces and the occasional window sill, while a subdued bushy Nordmann Fir takes pride of place in front of the impressive floor-to-ceiling windows on the first floor sitting room.

“I would never have a fake tree,” says Jane. “I like a clean simple tree. I don’t want gaudy overwhelming decorations – I don’t think I have ever had a colourful Christmas tree. I couldn’t bear to look at it.”

Instead, enormous glass baubles gleam among the thick green branches and fairylights. Even the presents are low-key, wrapped in brown paper with black ribbon , whilst her children’s sacks are sustainable hessian, stamped with their owners’ names, Ines, 11, Bay, nine and five-year-old Rex.

“I want a pared-down Christmas. It is in keeping with this house and it reflects my aesthetic in general,” says Jane, who bought the property some 18 years ago with husband Peter, a commercial development executive.

The Christmas tree is decorated only with glass baubles, white lights and tastefully natural trinkets (Juliet Murphy)

The property was originally three houses and has an eye-popping 11 double windows looking over the leafy communal gardens. “It is like living in the trees and the square is lined in cherry blossom so it’s very pretty in the spring,” says Jane.

The waif-like 42-year-old, whose clientele includes the Duchess of Cambridge, Emilia Fox, Gwyneth Paltrow and Victoria Beckham, smiles knowingly when challenged on how her children feel about the startling absence of Santa and tinsel in her tasteful display.

“I have found a very effective solution,” she says. “I bought each of them a little tree for their rooms which they can decorate however they choose and where they can display all those glitter-encrusted reindeer they make at school.

"We used to put their decorations on with mine. But when I gradually tried migrating theirs to the back of the tree, they protested – so we came up with this solution instead. I know it sounds mean – but they love having the freedom to create their own Christmas trees in all their exuberant and kitsch glory.

The children's sparkly reindeers are added to the Christmas trees in each of their bedrooms, while their sacks from Santa are made from sustainable hessian (Juliet Murphy)

“Their stockings don’t make an appearance until the night before when we hang them above the fireplace and put out the mince pie for Santa and the carrot for Rudolph. It’s actually quite cosy here on Christmas Day despite the vast cavernous space,” she insists.

“The fires are crackling in the fireplaces, the music is playing and the tea lights are flickering in the golden lanterns – along with my favourite Diptyque Feu de Bois candles.

“I have even been known to nip across to our garden square and snip some holly, hoping I won’t be spotted by anyone from the Garden Square Committee. I feel like a fugitive darting around with my scissors,” she admits.

The leafy arrangements on display today, however, have been produced by luxury florists Wild at Heart, according to Jane’s strict instructions.

“Nikki Tibbles (the owner of the company) is an old friend of mine. I always have fresh flowers in the house, hydrangeas are my favourite, and Nikki has done everything of any importance in my life, including my wedding. She understands my taste.

“Funnily enough it was after having lunch with Nikki at The Ivy many years ago that I decided to take the plunge and set up Goat.”

A former assistant for fashion designer Elspeth Gibson, with no formal training, Jane saw every aspect of the business from start to finish. “We made those wonderful intricately beaded evening dresses and I wondered, ‘What do these woman wear during the day?’ That was how Goat was born. I wanted to make clothes that were discreet but stylish; that women could wear in their own way,” she recalls.

This year the company celebrates its 15th anniversary. They opened their flagship store in Conduit Street a couple of years ago and recently started selling at Peter Jones in Sloane Square.

Even the presents have to meet Jane's strict aesthetic standards: wrapped in brown paper and black ribbon (Juliet Murphy)

Her range – a mixture of knitwear, dresses, separates and exquisite tailoring – is described on My-Wardrobe.com as “quintessentially quiet, luxurious and effortlessly chic”.

And she is honoured that the Duchess of Cambridge has worn her designs, as have members of the Danish and Swedish royal families. “What’s satisfying is that she has chosen Goat independently,” she says, explaining that she would never push her clothes on celebrities.

“I have never met her. Goat is a very low-key company and I think it is important to maintain a professional distance.”

Nonetheless, her elegant sitting room with its 15ft-high ceilings, dark parquet flooring and optic white walls adorned with a mixture of old masters and modern works of art, would certainly make a fine setting for a fashionable drinks party.

“I might have a few friends over but I don’t have anything formal,” she says. “We attend so many parties and work-related events that Christmas is family time for me.

“We’ll do the stockings in the morning and then my parents, my brother and my husband’s twin brother and his family will come over around midday for drinks."

It’s questionable whether Jane allows her children and sticky drinks anywhere near her pristine cream Maxalto sofa or the vintage 30s calico armchairs.

“The children can sit wherever they like,” she laughs, explaining she has it steam-cleaned twice a year. “This is our family home and there are no areas that are out of bounds. You should see this room on Christmas day. There’s an ocean of wrapping paper and excited children tearing around.”

Lunch is served in the enormous formal dining room on the ground floor. “I don’t do the cooking and I don’t have a secret mince pie recipe. I don’t want to spend my Christmas Day in the kitchen.”

She doesn’t even particularly like to dress up on Christmas Day, although the brand has its own well thought out section for parties and smart events. “I wear something nice but comfortable. I wouldn’t dream of being uncomfortable for a day at home.”

Top of her Christmas present list this year is a new Leica camera. Jane has taken most of the framed family photographs on display downstairs in the bespoke kitchen and family room that was installed when the family extended the house and bought the basement some eight years ago.

The library is only room in the cavernous property that has been painted a colour other than white (Juliet Murphy)

Her exacting taste must make her a nightmare to buy for, I venture. “Actually, I am very easy to buy for. Buy me a book and I’m happy,” she adds, leading the way into the womb-like study on the ground floor, the only room in the house painted a colour (Farrow & Ball’s Mouse’s Back) where an entire wall stacked in art and photography books, historical novels and biographies reflects her literary passion.

Walking back up the curved stairwell, with its graphic 1930s wrought iron balustrade, back up to the main sitting room, where the Christmas tree lights have been switched on, Jane stands back to admire the festive scene.

“I remember when we were small we had this really soft Santa’s beard fluff that we used to drape on the branches, along with little bright red plastic Santas. I thought they were beautiful but I don’t think I would be quite so keen on them today.”

Goat, 4 Conduit Street, London, W1S 2D; www.goatfashion.com