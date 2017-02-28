Steeped in more than 700 years of history, Hever Castle is where King Henry VIII first set eyes on, and began courting, the lady who was to become his second wife and mother of Queen Elizabeth I.

The recently-refurbished Anne Boleyn wing offers five-star accommodation overlooking the moated-castle that was home to the Boleyn family in the 15th and 16th centuries.

Guests are given a unique glimpse of history with a pass to the castle that showcases fine furniture, tapestries and one of the UK’s best collections of Tudor portraits, as well as out-of-hours access to the surrounding award-winning grounds which include lakes, parkland, mazes and the famous Walled Rose Garden with over 4,000 fragrant rose bushes.

Signature style:

Individually-styled rooms that are both grand and intimate greet you in the Anne Boleyn Wing, featuring dark-wood furniture and classically-English patterned fabrics, inspired by Tudor and Medieval design.

Modern comforts in the form of under-floor heating and air-conditioning, power showers (as well as freestanding baths) in natural stone bathrooms, are sympathetic, and welcome, additions to the traditional design.

The Edward VII suite features a 7ft bed (Kenny Hickey Photography)

Hidden design gem:

The Edward VII suite features a Romanesque 7ft bed and offers stunning views of Hever castle through leaded windows.

Steal the style:

The Tudor-inspired curtains in the Tudor Suite feature hand-template lambrequin, with tassels, tiebacks and passementerie. They are by Zoffany - a wallpaper and fabric specialist who creates designs with historical motifs.

Insider tip:

Make sure you book in advance for dinner at the only restaurant within walking distance, a typical country pub, aptly named King Henry VIII.



Perfect for:

A relaxed, intimate getaway. Take your partner - or take your mum.

Contact: 01732 861 800; hevercastle.co.uk/stay; prices from £105 for a single person on a B&B basis.