-
1/20
Peacock House
Location: Aldeburgh, Suffolk
Architects: BHSF Architekten with Studio-P
A new family home, set around an internal courtyard. Rooms include an artist's studio, office, sauna, garage and forecourt
Benedikt Redmann
-
2/20
Redshank
Location: St Osyth , Essex
Architects: Lisa Shell Architects Ltd with Marcus Taylor
A quirky cork-clad holiday home that floats above Essex marshland
Helene Binet
-
3/20
Shawm House
Location: West Woodburn, Northumberland
Architects: MawsonKerr Architects
A sustainable self-build by Richard Pender, who successfully provided a more manageable home of the highest quality for his ageing parents
Rob Rhodes
-
4/20
No 49
Location: Hither Green, London
Architects: 31/44 Architects
A new house, praised for its ingenious use of space and delivered at a low build cost
Anna Stathaki
-
5/20
The Cooperage
Location: Clerkenwell, London
Architects: Chris Dyson Architects
This former brewery cooperage exemplifies urban living on a grand scale. It’s one of many industrial buildings converted to residential use in the “loft living” craze of the Eighties and Nineties
Peter Landers
-
6/20
Hidden House
Location: Clerkenwell, London
Architects: Coffey Architects
On the site of a former caretaker’s shed, it's a one-storey house above the former prison vault of what was the Clerkenwell House of Detention
Timothy Soar
-
7/20
Whole House
Location: Balham, London
Architects: Hayhurst and Co.
On a small garage site, this project is a unique house with no windows, organised around a central courtyard
Marcus Peel
-
8/20
6 Wood Lane
Location: Highgate, London
Architects: Birds Portchmouth Russum Architects
This project, with its "birdcage" of a workspace in the top half of the house, took seven years and about £600k to complete
-
9/20
Highgate House
Location: Highgate, London
Architects: Carmody Groarke
A striking, contemporary brick house with full-height picture windows in a north London conservation area
Helene Binet
-
10/20
Cob Corner
Location: Ivybridge, Devon
Architects: David Sheppard Architects
Fourteen years in the making, this barn conversion project has kept the original cob walls
Joakim Boren
-
11/20
Hill House
Location: Bath
Architects: Mike Keys and Anne Claxton
A modern family house, built within a conservation area and World Heritage Site.
Michael Keys
-
12/20
The Quest
Location: Swanage, Dorset
Architects: Strom Architects
A contemporary bungalow, created for a couple who wanted to build a house for their retirement
Martin Gardner
-
13/20
Woodsman's Treehouse
Location: Thorncombe, Dorset
Architects: Brownlie Ernst and Marks Limited
A self-build treehouse in Dorset - complete with its own suspension bridge and slide Woodsman's Treehouse
Sandy Steele-Perkins
-
14/20
Oxfordshire Residence
Location: Oxfordshire
Architects: Richard Meier & Partners Architects LLP with Berman Guedes Stretton
A modern country house in the Oxfordshire Cotswolds
Nick Hufton
-
15/20
Caring Wood
Location: near Maidstone, Kent
Architects: Macdonald Wright Architects with Rural Office for Architecture
Four towers, together with the interlinking roof, are clad solely in clay tiles - which the architect describes as a ‘tablecloth being draped over the terrain’
James Morris
-
16/20
South Street
Location: Lewes, East Sussex
Architects: Sandy Rendel Architects Ltd.
A four-bedroom home on the banks of the River Ouse. The concrete frame at ground level has been filled in with glass and local ash-glazed brickwork
Richard Chivers
-
17/20
Ness Point
Location: Dover, Kent
Architects: Tonkin Liu
A contemporary house hunkered into the hills over the White Cliffs of Dover
Nick Guttridge
-
18/20
Newhouse of Auchengree
Location: Ayrshire, Scotland
Architects: Ann Nisbet Studio
The roofs and walls of the house are clad in zinc, providing a contemporary, quality exterior that references the local rural agricultural buildings
David Barbour
-
19/20
Edinburgh Road
Location: Edinburgh, Scotland
Architects: A449 Architects
A refurbishment and extension of a Scottish steading built into the sea wall at Musselburgh
Matthew Johnson
-
20/20
Fernaig Cottage
Location: Wester Ross, Scotland
Architects: Scampton and Barnett Architects
Once a dilapidated shepherd's cottage in the Scottish Highlands, this project saw a complete renovation, adaption and extension of the property
