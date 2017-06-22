  1. Luxury
  2. Interiors
  3. Design

The UK's most spectacular houses:inside the newly built homes in the running for RIBA House of the Year Award 2017

From a self-build treehouse to a house hunkered into the hills over the White Cliffs of Dover, take a tour of the award-winning homes that have been longlisted for the UK’s most prestigious award for a new house or extension...

Click to follow
H&P

RIBA House of the Year 2017

RIBA House of the Year 2017

  • 1/20 Peacock House

    Location: Aldeburgh, Suffolk

    Architects: BHSF Architekten with Studio-P

    A new family home, set around an internal courtyard. Rooms include an artist's studio, office, sauna, garage and forecourt

    Benedikt Redmann

  • 2/20 Redshank

    Location: St Osyth , Essex

    Architects: Lisa Shell Architects Ltd with Marcus Taylor

    A quirky cork-clad holiday home that floats above Essex marshland

    Helene Binet

  • 3/20 Shawm House

    Location: West Woodburn, Northumberland

    Architects: MawsonKerr Architects

    A sustainable self-build by Richard Pender, who successfully provided a more manageable home of the highest quality for his ageing parents

    Rob Rhodes

  • 4/20 No 49

    Location: Hither Green, London

    Architects: 31/44 Architects

    A new house, praised for its ingenious use of space and delivered at a low build cost

    Anna Stathaki

  • 5/20 The Cooperage

    Location: Clerkenwell, London

    Architects: Chris Dyson Architects

    This former brewery cooperage exemplifies urban living on a grand scale. It’s one of many industrial buildings converted to residential use in the “loft living” craze of the Eighties and Nineties

    Peter Landers

  • 6/20 Hidden House

    Location: Clerkenwell, London

    Architects: Coffey Architects

    On the site of a former caretaker’s shed, it's a one-storey house above the former prison vault of what was the Clerkenwell House of Detention

    Timothy Soar

  • 7/20 Whole House

    Location: Balham, London

    Architects: Hayhurst and Co.

    On a small garage site, this project is a unique house with no windows, organised around a central courtyard

    Marcus Peel

  • 8/20 6 Wood Lane

    Location: Highgate, London

    Architects: Birds Portchmouth Russum Architects

    This project, with its "birdcage" of a workspace in the top half of the house, took seven years and about £600k to complete

  • 9/20 Highgate House

    Location: Highgate, London

    Architects: Carmody Groarke

    A striking, contemporary brick house with full-height picture windows in a north London conservation area

    Helene Binet

  • 10/20 Cob Corner

    Location: Ivybridge, Devon

    Architects: David Sheppard Architects

    Fourteen years in the making, this barn conversion project has kept the original cob walls

    Joakim Boren

  • 11/20 Hill House

    Location: Bath

    Architects: Mike Keys and Anne Claxton

    A modern family house, built within a conservation area and World Heritage Site.

    Michael Keys

  • 12/20 The Quest

    Location: Swanage, Dorset

    Architects: Strom Architects

    A contemporary bungalow, created for a couple who wanted to build a house for their retirement

    Martin Gardner

  • 13/20 Woodsman's Treehouse

    Location: Thorncombe, Dorset

    Architects: Brownlie Ernst and Marks Limited

    A self-build treehouse in Dorset - complete with its own suspension bridge and slide Woodsman's Treehouse

    Sandy Steele-Perkins

  • 14/20 Oxfordshire Residence

    Location: Oxfordshire

    Architects: Richard Meier & Partners Architects LLP with Berman Guedes Stretton

    A modern country house in the Oxfordshire Cotswolds

    Nick Hufton

  • 15/20 Caring Wood

    Location: near Maidstone, Kent

    Architects: Macdonald Wright Architects with Rural Office for Architecture

    Four towers, together with the interlinking roof, are clad solely in clay tiles - which the architect describes as a ‘tablecloth being draped over the terrain’

    James Morris

  • 16/20 South Street

    Location: Lewes, East Sussex

    Architects: Sandy Rendel Architects Ltd.

    A four-bedroom home on the banks of the River Ouse. The concrete frame at ground level has been filled in with glass and local ash-glazed brickwork

    Richard Chivers

  • 17/20 Ness Point

    Location: Dover, Kent

    Architects: Tonkin Liu

    A contemporary house hunkered into the hills over the White Cliffs of Dover

    Nick Guttridge

  • 18/20 Newhouse of Auchengree

    Location: Ayrshire, Scotland

    Architects: Ann Nisbet Studio

    The roofs and walls of the house are clad in zinc, providing a contemporary, quality exterior that references the local rural agricultural buildings

    David Barbour

  • 19/20 Edinburgh Road

    Location: Edinburgh, Scotland

    Architects: A449 Architects

    A refurbishment and extension of a Scottish steading built into the sea wall at Musselburgh

    Matthew Johnson

  • 20/20 Fernaig Cottage

    Location: Wester Ross, Scotland

    Architects: Scampton and Barnett Architects

    Once a dilapidated shepherd's cottage in the Scottish Highlands, this project saw a complete renovation, adaption and extension of the property

The UK's most unique new homes and extensions in the running for the prestigious 2017 RIBA House of the Year Award have been announced.

All of the 20 homes push the boundaries of design, creating quirky and innovative spaces.

This year's highlights include a self-build treehouse in Dorset, which has been named the small project of the year.

Woodmans Treehouse is deep in woodland and is reached by a suspension bridge leading to a charred oak door inset with a reclaimed brass porthole.

  • Read more

Revealed: RIBA best buildings of the year 2017 - the highlights

It is already an extremely popular rental destination and is fully booked for its first season.

Another small and beautifully detailed house is a cork-clad holiday home that floats above Essex marshland.

Named Redshank it won the RIBA East Award and RIBA East Small Project of the Year.

Internally there are only three rooms, living, bedroom and bathroom — but a secret sliding door opens onto the west-facing balcony.

Weaving through Ness Point, a contemporary house hunkered into the hills over the White Cliffs of Dover, makes you feel as if you are skirting along the side of a cliff face.

Read more

Designed from the inside out, it has won the RIBA Regional Award for its extremely sophisticated manipulation of space. 

Suffolk's Peacock House, with an opaque exterior that conceals a series of wonderful internal and external spaces, is also award-winning.

Shawn House in Northumberland, a sustainable self-build built for ageing parents, and Highgate House in London, a stunning and contemporary family home are also both winners.

The overall winner of the coveted RIBA House of the Year Award 2017 will be revealed this autumn.

Click through the gallery above for the full list of homes that are in the running for the top prize.


Follow us on Twitter @HomesProperty, Facebook and Instagram

Comments