The UK's most unique new homes and extensions in the running for the prestigious 2017 RIBA House of the Year Award have been announced.

All of the 20 homes push the boundaries of design, creating quirky and innovative spaces.

This year's highlights include a self-build treehouse in Dorset, which has been named the small project of the year.

Woodmans Treehouse is deep in woodland and is reached by a suspension bridge leading to a charred oak door inset with a reclaimed brass porthole.

It is already an extremely popular rental destination and is fully booked for its first season.

Another small and beautifully detailed house is a cork-clad holiday home that floats above Essex marshland.

Named Redshank it won the RIBA East Award and RIBA East Small Project of the Year.

Internally there are only three rooms, living, bedroom and bathroom — but a secret sliding door opens onto the west-facing balcony.

Weaving through Ness Point, a contemporary house hunkered into the hills over the White Cliffs of Dover, makes you feel as if you are skirting along the side of a cliff face.

Designed from the inside out, it has won the RIBA Regional Award for its extremely sophisticated manipulation of space.

Suffolk's Peacock House, with an opaque exterior that conceals a series of wonderful internal and external spaces, is also award-winning.

Shawn House in Northumberland, a sustainable self-build built for ageing parents, and Highgate House in London, a stunning and contemporary family home are also both winners.

The overall winner of the coveted RIBA House of the Year Award 2017 will be revealed this autumn.

Click through the gallery above for the full list of homes that are in the running for the top prize.