1/30 Iconic turquoise armchair The iconic CH445 Wing Chair by Hans J Wegner for Carl Hansen. In Divina Melange turquoise fabric, was £3,472, now £1,995 at Aram.

2/30 Antique pendant light The Halo Pendant Light in antique brass, matt black or copper is down from £99 to £40 at Heal's, Tottenham Court Road.

3/30 Striking lamp stand The Tripode G5 lamp stand with red shade is down from £520 to £390 at The Conran Shop.

4/30 Turning table The Turning Table by Menu, in black ash or white oak, is reduced from £399 to £279 at Skandium, Marylebone High Street.

5/30 Brass side tables Hay's hexagon Slit tables (other shapes available) in brass were priced from £135 to £399, now from £114 to £339 at Viaduct.

6/30 LED pendant light Moooi's Raimond pendant light, punctuated by tiny LED lights, is down from £3,490 to £2,090 at Viaduct.

7/30 Navy velvet sofa The Marlon navy velvet sofa with walnut legs is down from £1,900 to £1,330 at The Conran Shop.

8/30 Sleek silver floor lamp The Arco Floor Lamp by Louis Poulsen is down from £1,507 to £1,280.95 at all Skandium stores.

9/30 Block colour cushion cover This Geo Block cushion cover in mandarin/grey is down from £75 to £37.50 at Conran.

10/30 Oiled oak armchair The CH24 Wishbone chair in oiled oak with natural seat cord by Carl Hansen & Søn is down from £670 to £469 at Skandium, Marylebone High Street.

11/30 Homework desk The Bensen Homework Desk is down from £1,343 to £740 at Viaduct.

12/30 Minimalist armchair The Hiroshima armchair by Naoto Fukasawa is normally priced from £850 to £1,170 but is now £722.50 to £994.50 at Viaduct. It is available in beech, oak or walnut.

13/30 Office-style armchair The Arflex Elettra armchair is down from £2,232 to £699 at Viaduct.

14/30 Nordic bed The elegant Nordic King Size Bed, inspired by the region's countryside and landscape, is down from £1,799 to £1,079 at Heal's.

15/30 Glass-topped coffee table The Vitra Noguchi glass-topped coffee table in walnut is down from £1,813 to £1,269 at Skandium in Brompton Road, SW3.

16/30 Hand-printed cushion This Marcus Walters hand printed cushion is down from £60 to £42 at Heal's.

17/30 Stairs runner This 100% wool flatweave stairs runner in Swanson Celadon is down from £125 to £85 a metre at Roger Oates.

18/30 Three-seater leather sofa The CH163 three-seater sofa, by Carl Hansen & Søn in smoked, oiled oak with Thor leather 301 black, is down from £5,845 to £4,092 at Skandium, Brompton Road.

19/30 Cushioned bench The Georg bench with cushion by Skagerak is down from £639 to £447 at Skandium, Brompton Road.

20/30 Upholstered double bed The Lema Semillon bed is down from £3,108 to £1,550 at Viaduct.

21/30 Ultramarine sofa The Balfron Sofa in ultramarine or cinnamon is down from £2,750 to £1,925 at The Conran Shop

22/30 Oak and glass coffee table The Krusin square oak and glass coffee table is down from £858 to £600 at The Conran Shop.

23/30 Colourful rug The Wild rug by Bertjan Pot is down from £2,049 to £512 at Viaduct.

24/30 Gold dessert spoons These Turini gold finish dessert spoons are down from £25 to £15 for four at Habitat.

25/30 Stainless steel pendant lamp The PH Artichoke E27 stainless steel pendant lamp by Louis Poulsen is down from £5,389 to £3,772 at Skandium, Marylebone High Street.

26/30 Orange desk clock The Perdy orange metal desk clock is down from £15 to £8 at Habitat.

27/30 Neon acrylic side table The Ebble neon acrylic side table is down from £95 to £65 at Habitat.

28/30 Birds charger plate This Birds charger plate in red and white by Fasano is down by from £70 to £35 at The Conran Shop.

29/30 Spruce velvet armchair The Cooper velvet Spruce armchair is down from £1,400 to £700 at The Conran Shop.