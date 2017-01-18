  1. Luxury
The best sofa, furniture and lighting sales:from leather sofas and Nordic beds to antique lamps and colourful cushions

It's not too late to bag a designer bargain in this year's sales. Here are 30 of our favourites to give you a taste of what's still ripe for the picking...

H&P

  • 1/30 Iconic turquoise armchair

    The iconic CH445 Wing Chair by Hans J Wegner for Carl Hansen. In Divina Melange turquoise fabric, was £3,472, now £1,995 at Aram.

  • 2/30 Antique pendant light

    The Halo Pendant Light in antique brass, matt black or copper is down from £99 to £40 at Heal's, Tottenham Court Road.

  • 3/30 Striking lamp stand

    The Tripode G5 lamp stand with red shade is down from £520 to £390 at The Conran Shop.

  • 4/30 Turning table

    The Turning Table by Menu, in black ash or white oak, is reduced from £399 to £279 at Skandium, Marylebone High Street.

  • 5/30 Brass side tables

    Hay's hexagon Slit tables (other shapes available) in brass were priced from £135 to £399, now from £114 to £339 at Viaduct.

  • 6/30 LED pendant light

    Moooi's Raimond pendant light, punctuated by tiny LED lights, is down from £3,490 to £2,090 at Viaduct.

  • 7/30 Navy velvet sofa

    The Marlon navy velvet sofa with walnut legs is down from £1,900 to £1,330 at The Conran Shop.

  • 8/30 Sleek silver floor lamp

    The Arco Floor Lamp by Louis Poulsen is down from £1,507 to £1,280.95 at all Skandium stores.

  • 9/30 Block colour cushion cover

    This Geo Block cushion cover in mandarin/grey is down from £75 to £37.50 at Conran.

  • 10/30 Oiled oak armchair

    The CH24 Wishbone chair in oiled oak with natural seat cord by Carl Hansen & Søn is down from £670 to £469 at Skandium, Marylebone High Street.

  • 11/30 Homework desk

    The Bensen Homework Desk is down from £1,343 to £740 at Viaduct.

  • 12/30 Minimalist armchair

    The Hiroshima armchair by Naoto Fukasawa is normally priced from £850 to £1,170 but is now £722.50 to £994.50 at Viaduct. It is available in beech, oak or walnut.

  • 13/30 Office-style armchair

    The Arflex Elettra armchair is down from £2,232 to £699 at Viaduct.

  • 14/30 Nordic bed

    The elegant Nordic King Size Bed, inspired by the region's countryside and landscape, is down from £1,799 to £1,079 at Heal's.

  • 15/30 Glass-topped coffee table

    The Vitra Noguchi glass-topped coffee table in walnut is down from £1,813 to £1,269 at Skandium in Brompton Road, SW3.

  • 16/30 Hand-printed cushion

    This Marcus Walters hand printed cushion is down from £60 to £42 at Heal's.

  • 17/30 Stairs runner

    This 100% wool flatweave stairs runner in Swanson Celadon is down from £125 to £85 a metre at Roger Oates.

  • 18/30 Three-seater leather sofa

    The CH163 three-seater sofa, by Carl Hansen & Søn in smoked, oiled oak with Thor leather 301 black, is down from £5,845 to £4,092 at Skandium, Brompton Road.

  • 19/30 Cushioned bench

    The Georg bench with cushion by Skagerak is down from £639 to £447 at Skandium, Brompton Road.

  • 20/30 Upholstered double bed

    The Lema Semillon bed is down from £3,108 to £1,550 at Viaduct.

  • 21/30 Ultramarine sofa

    The Balfron Sofa in ultramarine or cinnamon is down from £2,750 to £1,925 at The Conran Shop

  • 22/30 Oak and glass coffee table

    The Krusin square oak and glass coffee table is down from £858 to £600 at The Conran Shop.

  • 23/30 Colourful rug

    The Wild rug by Bertjan Pot is down from £2,049 to £512 at Viaduct.

  • 24/30 Gold dessert spoons

    These Turini gold finish dessert spoons are down from £25 to £15 for four at Habitat.

  • 25/30 Stainless steel pendant lamp

    The PH Artichoke E27 stainless steel pendant lamp by Louis Poulsen is down from £5,389 to £3,772 at Skandium, Marylebone High Street.

  • 26/30 Orange desk clock

    The Perdy orange metal desk clock is down from £15 to £8 at Habitat.

  • 27/30 Neon acrylic side table

    The Ebble neon acrylic side table is down from £95 to £65 at Habitat.

  • 28/30 Birds charger plate

    This Birds charger plate in red and white by Fasano is down by from £70 to £35 at The Conran Shop.

  • 29/30 Spruce velvet armchair

    The Cooper velvet Spruce armchair is down from £1,400 to £700 at The Conran Shop.

  • 30/30 Geometric fabric

    There's a one-day Colefax & Fowler sale on Friday at Royal Horticultural Halls, SW1. We like this Larsen Sunset Poppy Gold fabric, down from £95 to £27 a metre.

January may be drawing to a close but there are still plenty of bargains to be found at London’s top design stores, with reductions of up to 70% while stocks last. 

From Hay's contemporary brass Slit tables and Aram's iconic CH445 wing chair to Skandium's classy glass-topped coffee table and leather three-seater sofa, you could save thousands by splashing out on one-off pieces in the sales.

The Nordic king size bed from Heal's is sure to prove popular with lovers of all things Danish, while a fun array of patterned cushions designed by Marcus Walters won't break the bank at £42 each.

Head to The Conran Shop for luxurious velvet armchairs and Habitat for some edgy neon side tables and clocks, or try Roger Oates if you want a stylish runner for your stairs. Colefax & Fowler is holding a one-day sale on Friday at the Royal Horticultural Halls, where you can find £95 fabric down to less than £30 a metre.

Flick through the gallery above for our pick of the best, all still up for grabs in the shops and online...


