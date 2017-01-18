-
Iconic turquoise armchair
The iconic CH445 Wing Chair
by Hans J Wegner for Carl Hansen. In Divina Melange turquoise fabric, was £3,472, now £1,995 at Aram.
Antique pendant light
The Halo Pendant Light in antique brass, matt black or copper is down from £99 to £40 at Heal's, Tottenham Court Road.
Striking lamp stand
The Tripode G5 lamp stand with red shade is down from £520 to £390 at The Conran Shop.
Turning table
The Turning Table by Menu, in black ash or white oak, is reduced from £399 to £279 at Skandium, Marylebone High Street.
Brass side tables
Hay's hexagon Slit tables (other shapes available) in brass were priced from £135 to £399, now from £114 to £339 at Viaduct.
LED pendant light
Moooi's Raimond pendant light, punctuated by tiny LED lights, is down from £3,490 to £2,090 at Viaduct.
Navy velvet sofa
The
Marlon navy velvet sofa with walnut legs is down from £1,900 to £1,330 at The Conran Shop.
Sleek silver floor lamp
The Arco Floor Lamp
by Louis Poulsen is down from £1,507 to £1,280.95 at all Skandium stores.
Block colour cushion cover
This Geo Block cushion cover in mandarin/grey is down from £75 to £37.50 at Conran.
Oiled oak armchair
The CH24 Wishbone chair in oiled oak with natural seat cord by Carl Hansen & Søn is down from £670 to £469 at Skandium, Marylebone High Street.
Homework desk
The Bensen Homework Desk is down from £1,343 to £740 at Viaduct.
Minimalist armchair
The Hiroshima armchair by Naoto Fukasawa is normally priced from £850 to £1,170 but is now £722.50 to £994.50 at Viaduct. It is available in beech, oak or walnut.
Office-style armchair
The Arflex Elettra armchair is down from £2,232 to £699 at Viaduct.
Nordic bed
The elegant Nordic King Size Bed, inspired by the region's countryside and landscape, is down from £1,799 to £1,079 at Heal's.
Glass-topped coffee table
The Vitra Noguchi glass-topped coffee table in walnut is down from £1,813 to £1,269 at Skandium in Brompton Road, SW3.
Hand-printed cushion
This Marcus Walters hand printed cushion is down from £60 to £42 at Heal's.
Stairs runner
This 100% wool flatweave stairs runner in Swanson Celadon is down from £125 to £85 a metre at Roger Oates.
Three-seater leather sofa
The CH163 three-seater sofa, by Carl Hansen & Søn in smoked, oiled oak with Thor leather 301 black, is down from £5,845 to £4,092 at Skandium, Brompton Road.
Cushioned bench
The Georg bench with cushion by Skagerak is down from £639 to £447 at Skandium, Brompton Road.
Upholstered double bed
The Lema Semillon bed is down from £3,108 to £1,550 at Viaduct.
Ultramarine sofa
The Balfron Sofa in ultramarine or cinnamon is down from £2,750 to £1,925 at The Conran Shop
Oak and glass coffee table
The Krusin square oak and glass coffee table is down from £858 to £600 at The Conran Shop.
Colourful rug
The Wild rug by Bertjan Pot is down from £2,049 to £512 at Viaduct.
Gold dessert spoons
These Turini gold finish dessert spoons are down from £25 to £15 for four at Habitat.
Stainless steel pendant lamp
The PH Artichoke E27 stainless steel pendant lamp by Louis Poulsen is down from £5,389 to £3,772 at Skandium, Marylebone High Street.
Orange desk clock
The Perdy orange metal desk clock is down from £15 to £8 at Habitat.
Neon acrylic side table
The Ebble neon acrylic side table is down from £95 to £65 at Habitat.
Birds charger plate
This Birds charger plate in red and white by Fasano is down by from £70 to £35 at The Conran Shop.
Spruce velvet armchair
The Cooper velvet Spruce armchair is down from £1,400 to £700 at The Conran Shop.
Geometric fabric
There's a one-day Colefax & Fowler
sale on Friday at Royal Horticultural Halls, SW1. We like this Larsen Sunset Poppy Gold fabric, down from £95 to £27 a metre.
