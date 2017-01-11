  1. Luxury
  2. Interiors
  3. Design

Ralph Lauren opens coffee shop and bar in Regent Street:seriously chic design hotspot is next to the brand's flagship London store

Now open, Ralph's Coffee & Bar is the iconic fashion brand's first dining destination in London...

Click to follow
H&P

Ralph’s Coffee & Bar, in pictures

Ralph’s Coffee & Bar, in pictures

  • 1/5 Ralph's Coffee & Bar, Regent St

    The "sophisticated, clublike atmosphere" will echo that of New York's Polo Bar. Design features include a brass-topped bar and saddle-leather banquettes. Scroll right...

  • 2/5 Ralph's Coffee & Bar, Regent St

    The brand's trademark equestrian motifs feature on artwork throughout, set against dark wood paneling and green billiard cloth. Scroll right...

  • 3/5 Ralph's Coffee & Bar, Regent St

    The cocktail list includes classic recipes such as the Old Fashioned, but there will also be new creations for the London set. Scroll right...

  • 4/5 Ralph's Coffee & Bar, Regent St

    The menu features open sandwiches, such as this smoked salmon, dill and caper cream cheese combo. Scroll right...

  • 5/5 Ralph's Coffee & Bar, Regent St

    Avocado fans will be pleased to hear the all-day breakfast includes this winning avo toast, soft boiled egg, radish and jalapeño dish.

    Opens on January 12, at 173 Regent Street, Mayfair, W1B 4JQ

Coffee buffs, design aficionados and fashion fans across the capital have a hot new destination to visit. 

Five months after the launch of Polo Ralph Lauren's three-storey Regent Street store, the iconic fashion brand is opening Ralph's Coffee & Bar.

Launching on January 12, the coffee-bar combo is located next to the flagship shop, in an area that has been strictly off-limits to the public since its opening in September last year. 

The bar's design will echo that of the Polo Bar in Manhattan, with its sophisticated, clublike atmosphere and the brand's trademark equestrian motifs, so-loved by its glittering clientele. 

ralph-new-bar.jpg
Polo trademark: equestrian-themed artwork hangs on a backdrop of green billiard cloth

Classic cocktails, an all-day breakfast menu and shared plates are served from a brass-topped bar to designer banquettes of saddle-leather, while equestrian-themed artwork sits against the brand's signature dark wood paneling and green billiard cloth. 

While Ralph's Coffee, a custom blend roasted specifically for Ralph Lauren, fills the cosy 36-seat space in Mayfair with heady aromas.

Other Polo dining destinations are already up and running in Paris, Chicago and, of course, New York City. 

  • Ralph's Coffee & Bar will be open from Monday to Saturday, 10am to 8pm, and on Sundays from 12pm to 6pm
  • 173 Regent Street, Mayfair, W1B 4JQ
  • Visit www.ralphscoffeeandbar.com

Follow us on Twitter @HomesProperty and Facebook

Comments