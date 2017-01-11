Coffee buffs, design aficionados and fashion fans across the capital have a hot new destination to visit.

Five months after the launch of Polo Ralph Lauren's three-storey Regent Street store, the iconic fashion brand is opening Ralph's Coffee & Bar.

Launching on January 12, the coffee-bar combo is located next to the flagship shop, in an area that has been strictly off-limits to the public since its opening in September last year.

The bar's design will echo that of the Polo Bar in Manhattan, with its sophisticated, clublike atmosphere and the brand's trademark equestrian motifs, so-loved by its glittering clientele.

Polo trademark: equestrian-themed artwork hangs on a backdrop of green billiard cloth

Classic cocktails, an all-day breakfast menu and shared plates are served from a brass-topped bar to designer banquettes of saddle-leather, while equestrian-themed artwork sits against the brand's signature dark wood paneling and green billiard cloth.

While Ralph's Coffee, a custom blend roasted specifically for Ralph Lauren, fills the cosy 36-seat space in Mayfair with heady aromas.

Other Polo dining destinations are already up and running in Paris, Chicago and, of course, New York City.