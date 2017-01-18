  1. Luxury
Paris Deco Off:British brands showcase daring and classic collections in the French capital

Big UK home decor labels launch their spring lines at the design show this week. The world is knocking at our decor door and can't get enough of us, says Barbara Chandler.

H&P

Luxury British design trends to watch out for in 2017

  • 1/15 Mixing florals with geometrics

    The new Designers Guild collection includes Majolica wallpaper, inspired by the vibrant patterns of Majolica ceramics. It costs £195 per roll, with two drops 70cm wide and three metres high. The shop/showroom is found at 267-277 King's Road, SW3.

  • 2/15 Confident colour

    This Arabesque wallpaper in Cobalt is £195 per roll, also from Designers Guild. Tricia Guild's huge new offering is inspired by the coloured glass of Murano and comes in her trademark vivid hues.

  • 3/15 Subtle colours

    Colours are subtle- muted but not pastel, with lots of greys, pinks and mustard - in designs that are soft and tonal. London's Bernie de Le Cuona introduces Refined Rogue, featuring versatile upholstery fabrics such as stonewashed linens (£205 a metre), linen sheers (£170 a metre) and linen and wool herringbones (£235 a metre), all available from his shop at 150 Walton Street, SW3.

  • 4/15 Baroque botanicals

    These fabrics are also from Sanderson's new Art of the Garden collection, with sofa in Shalimar at £98 a metre, curtains in Baroque Trellis at £52 a metre and cushion fabrics from £51 a metre.

  • 5/15 Out of Africa

    Shauna Dennison of Cole & Son has been looking at beadwork, homewares made from recycled materials, faux animal prints and ethnic textiles. Her African wildlife-themed wallpapers start at £75 a roll, with Zulu Border, £50 for a 10m roll, available from the Design Centre Chelsea Harbour, SW10.

  • 6/15 Mural effects

    'Panels' on a roll are a big trend in wallpapers. You get the effect of a mural without the hand-painting. This Rotherby design, also by Zoffany, costs £265 for a 6.5m roll, with two panels each three metres high. The paisley fabric on the chair costs £92 a metre in a complex blend of wool, cotton and viscose, and the throw fabric costs £96 a metre.

  • 7/15 Explicitly British inspiration

    British brand Osborne & Little sells more abroad than at home in more than 100 countries. These Savoy braids are named after London's Savoy Theatre, built by Richard D'Oyly Carte in the late 19th century to be the home of the Gilbert and Sullivan operettas. They cost from £47 and can be found at 304 King's Road, SW3.

  • 8/15 Let it grow

    Sanderson's new Art of the Garden collection is inspired by Britain's obsession with gardening and plants. This sofa is in Cheslyn Weaves, £59 a metre, and Brianza cotton velvet. Cushion fabrics cost from £52 a metre. The Sanderson showroom is at Design Centre Chelsea Harbour, Lots Road, SW10.

  • 9/15 Striking patterns and textures

    These are all from Harlequin's striking new Momentum collection. The Makala wallpaper is £58 a roll, 68cm wide, and the chair front in Arata is £54 a metre, with the back covered in Tanube Midnight at £45 a metre. Cushion fabrics are from £49 and £59 a metre, also available at the Design Centre Chelsea Harbour.

  • 10/15 Bold hues

    The Sakura wallpaper is also from Harlequin's Momentum collection, priced at £74 a 10m roll, 68.6cm wide.

  • 11/15 Jazzy designs

    Silk specialists James Hare are launching this lamp shade in Mikado, Bright Lights and chair in Bagatelle, China Blue, both available from his website soon.

  • 12/15 Go big for blue

    Blues are the exception to the muted colours trend, where indigo, ink and a luminous turquoise evoke the sea, the sky and even the tropics. This is Designers Guild's Cellini cushion in inky Cobalt, priced at £100.

  • 13/15 Faded grandeur

    Zoffany has toured grand British country houses to look at antique furniture and carpets, faded paintwork, paintings, panelling and time-worn fabrics for its Boleyn collection. The result is faded grandeur, with innovative paper-backed fabrics for stroke-me texture. These curtains are made from Anthea, £148 a metre and the Tuscan Pink flat emulsion is £45 for 2.5 litres. The Zoffany showroom is at Design Centre Chelsea Harbour, SW10.

  • 14/15 Time-worn fabrics

    Zoffany's Boleyn velvets are £108 a metre, with linen blends £180 a metre. The Russet flat emulsio is £45 for 2.5 litres.

  • 15/15 Light and dark in harmony

    Porta Romana, founded in 1988, makes beautiful table and pendant lamps using a variety of craft skills. This mythical French brass 'rocket lamp' is from the heavenly new Cosmos collection, and costs.

The world, it seems, has fallen in love with British furnishing fabrics and wallpapers. Export sales were booming even before Brexit sent the pound tumbling, with brands such as Osborne & Little selling more abroad than at home in more than 100 countries worldwide. 

Designers Guild has just opened a chic new Paris showroom, after 30 years in the city. “The French are incredibly important to us. They adore colour and are very confident, so we are natural partners,” says Tricia Guild, London’s colour queen.

Our big decor labels are launching their new spring designs on Thursday in 90 venues clustered on either side of the Seine at Paris Déco Off, the French capital’s huge design show, where they happily hang out with their mainly French, Italian and US counterparts.

The four-day show is open to everyone, and huge lamp shades decorate the narrow streets. Gorgeous new fabrics, wallpapers and trimmings, plus some lighting and rugs, will arrive in London by the end of the month — and some are already here.

an113447718deco-off-7.-desi.jpg
Tricia Guild's new Designers Guild collection was inspired by beautiful Majolica ceramics

Our talent is in demand

Global tastes for British decoration vary hugely. American decorators love our stuff, in particular our elegant weaves. Spain and Portugal like bold coloured wallpapers, while Russians like damask and metallic effects.

The UK’s bubbling spring of design talent is envied everywhere. It wells up from our excellent art schools, which fiercely foster individual expression and originality. Every brand has an expanding in-house design studio — this is what brings the world knocking at our decor door.

Each collection has its unique inspiration. Designs are perfected over several months using a range of artistic techniques such as pencil, charcoal and ink drawing, watercolours and acrylic/oil paints, resist-dyeing, block printing and more, not to mention sophisticated computer software.

an113449183deco-off-12.-jam.jpg
This colourful lampshade and patterned chair are from James Hare's striking spring line

Digital experiments and old crafts

Daring experiments with pigments, fibres, threads, looms and digital printers are underpinned by the old crafts of stitching and embroidery, weaving braids and handmaking silken tassels and fringes. 

British brands have impeccable design cred, with great expertise and ancient archives. Many collections are explicitly British, with sources such as the Savoy Theatre, used by Osborne & Little, period London homes, from Little Greene using records dating back to 1773, and even board games, referenced by silk specialists James Hare.

“Authenticity is our trump card,” says Fiona Holmes, new director of a clutch of top decor labels including Sanderson, Morris & Co, Zoffany, Anthology, Scion and Harlequin. “Made in Britain is a hallmark of quality, internationally respected - our group makes over 95 per cent of our prints and wallcoverings in our own factories.” 


