Fantasy furnishings are the kind that dreams are made of, and designers have plenty of poetic pieces to pique the imagination.

Gufram is an Italian brand famous for its surreal take on furnishing. In Milan they pushed this to extremes, with a saucy edit they called "Moschino Kisses Gufram". Designer Jeremy Scott, creative director of the shock-happy fashion brand, has had a lot of fun.

The "Zipped! Lips" sofa in polyurethane foam with a gold polycarbonate zip is a fresh take on the original Dali-esque version of Studio65. It is a limited edition of 99, costing £10,150. The "Biker Cabinet" is a big bulky cupboard on wheels with a meticulously-styled "leather jacket" front, and storage at the back. "HIgh Heels" has a seat in one giant shoe and shelving in the other. The UK Gufram Gallery is at Jane Richards of Norwich with all pieces at janerichards.co.uk.

Maverick Dutch design duo Studio Job's shark-shaped Killer umbrella stand has been created for Italian web brand qeeboo.com.

A slot-together Donkey desk by French designer Benoît Convers has a built-in power point and USB port. It's £2,298, through limelace.co.uk.

The "Pack" is a sofa with a message, a comment on the melting ice floes by Francesco Binfaré for Italian Edra, also launched in Milan. The back is a reclining polar bear. It costs £21,400 from Chaplin's huge furniture store at 477-507 Uxbridge Rd, Pinner (call 020 8421 1779); and in Design Centre Chelsea Harbour, SW10; chaplins.co.uk.

Dream of a tropical island paradise with this Palm Tree brass lamp, by Mink Interiors design studio. Price is £380, at minkinteriors.com.

Artist Rachel Kozlowski paints animals from life and then makes them human on these imaginative porcelain plates. There are 11 versions at £9 each at West Elm, 209 Tottenham Court Road, W1. "My illustrations are the surprise at the end of the meal," she says. Call 020 7637 9150.