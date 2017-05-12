  1. Luxury
  2. Interiors
  3. Design

One-off designs to transform your home:from Moschino "High Heels" to a King Kong lamp, find surreal furnishings to jazz up interiors

From a King Kong lamp to Babar the elephant and a slot-together Donkey desk, wacky furnishings are sure to jazz up home interiors and wow your guests in one fell swoop...

Click to follow
H&P

Take a tour: our pick of the wackiest furniture

Take a tour: our pick of the wackiest furniture

  • 1/10 Up to the tusk

    Babar the elephant, by renowned Filipino furniture designer Kenneth Cobonpue, functions fully as a desk, with work surface and a drawer, shelves in his legs, swivellng corkboard ears, and even a little brush tail for tiding up. He costs £3,830 at kennethcobonpue.com

  • 2/10 Big shoes to fill

    Italian brand Gufram's giant High Heels have a seat in one shoe and shelving in the other, while its jacket-shaped Biker cabinet is a cupboard. Price on application for both. Gufram's Zipped Lips! sofa is £10,150. All at janerichards.co.uk

  • 3/10 Channel the tropics

    Dream of a tropical island paradise with this Palm Tree brass lamp, by Mink Interiors design studio. Price is £380; 01892 547 049; minkinteriors.com

  • 4/10 It's all Jaws

    Maverick Dutch design duo Studio Job's shark-shaped Killer umbrella stand, for Italian web brand qeeboo.com

  • 5/10 (King) Kong lamp

    Stefano Giovannoni's Kong Lamp lights the way in front of him, available from qeeboo.com

  • 6/10 Hard worker

    The slot-together Donkey desk by French designer Benoît Convers has a built-in power point and USB port. It's £2,298 at limelace.co.uk

  • 7/10 Dishy

    Artist Rachel Kozlowski paints animals from life and then makes them human on these imaginative porcelain plates. There are 11 versions at £9 each at West Elm, 209 Tottenham Court Road, W1. "My illustrations are the surprise at the end of the meal," she says. Call 020 7637 9150.

  • 8/10 The Maria Cabinet

    This cabinet by British designers Young & Battaglia flaunts a full-length Elizabethan lady digitally printed to the last detail on its elegant minimalist doors with a black satin finish (no handles - push to open). "But we gave her Marilyn Monroe lips and mole," says Brendan Young. Price is £3,550 at Chaplin's, 477-507 Uxbridge Rd, Pinner (call 020 8421 1779); and in Design Centre Chelsea Harbour, SW10; chaplins.co.uk

  • 9/10 A sofa with a message

    A comment on the melting ice floes by Francesco Binfaré for Italian Edra, the "Pack" launched in Milan. The back is a reclining polar bear...It costs £21,400 from Chaplin's huge furniture store at 477-507 Uxbridge Rd, Pinner (call 020 8421 1779); and in Design Centre Chelsea Harbour, SW10; chaplins.co.uk

  • 10/10 "Museum crate"

    Italian designer Fabio Novembre's Venus is set into oak veneer shelving. About £5,735 at driade.com

Fantasy furnishings are the kind that dreams are made of, and designers have plenty of poetic pieces to pique the imagination.

Gufram is an Italian brand famous for its surreal take on furnishing. In Milan they pushed this to extremes, with a saucy edit they called "Moschino Kisses Gufram". Designer Jeremy Scott, creative director of the shock-happy fashion brand, has had a lot of fun.

The "Zipped! Lips" sofa in polyurethane foam with a gold polycarbonate zip is a fresh take on the original Dali-esque version of Studio65. It is a limited edition of 99, costing £10,150. The "Biker Cabinet" is a big bulky cupboard on wheels with a meticulously-styled "leather jacket" front, and storage at the back. "HIgh Heels" has a seat in one giant shoe and shelving in the other. The UK Gufram Gallery is at Jane Richards of Norwich with all pieces at janerichards.co.uk.

fantasy1.jpg
Big shoes to fill: Italian brand Gufram's giant High Heels have a seat in one shoe and shelving in the other

Maverick Dutch design duo Studio Job's shark-shaped Killer umbrella stand has been created for Italian web brand qeeboo.com

A slot-together Donkey desk by French designer Benoît Convers has a built-in power point and USB port. It's £2,298, through limelace.co.uk.

The "Pack" is a sofa with a message, a comment on the melting ice floes by Francesco Binfaré for Italian Edra, also launched in Milan. The back is a reclining polar bear. It costs  £21,400 from Chaplin's huge furniture store at 477-507 Uxbridge Rd, Pinner (call 020 8421 1779); and in Design Centre Chelsea Harbour, SW10; chaplins.co.uk.

fantasy4.jpg
It's all Jaws: maverick Dutch design duo Studio Job's shark-shaped Killer umbrella stand, for qeeboo.com

Dream of a tropical island paradise with this Palm Tree brass lamp, by Mink Interiors design studio. Price is £380, at minkinteriors.com.

Artist Rachel Kozlowski paints animals from life and then makes them human on these imaginative porcelain plates. There are 11 versions at £9 each at West Elm, 209 Tottenham Court Road, W1. "My illustrations are the surprise at the end of the meal," she says. Call 020 7637 9150.


Follow us on Twitter @HomesProperty, Facebook and Instagram

Comments